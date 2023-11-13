Making Beetroot Tikkis? Check Out These 5 Tips To Ensure They Are Perfect

Beetroot tikki is a delectable snack you must try

Do you love beetroot tikkis? There's something incredibly wholesome about this veg snack. While many versions of it exist, nearly all of them are a delicious delight. Some people relish them with ketchup, while others can't do without chutneys. Some treat them like burger patties and place them in between bread buns or slices to make a unique treat. Whichever way you prefer, it is hard to deny the popularity of beetroot tikkis. If you are planning to make them at home soon, there are a few tricks to ensure they turn out amazing. Check them out below.

Also Read: Sev Puri Recipe: 5 Easy Tips To Make Delectable Sev Puri At Home

Here Are 5 Simple Tips For Making Yummy Beetroot Tikkis At Home:

1. Finely chop the beetroot instead of grating it

Many people grate the beetroot before mixing it with the other ingredients. While this may seem convenient, doing so tends to release a lot of juice. This might make it difficult to get the consistency of the tikki mixture right. Remember that, while making most types of tikkis/ cutlets, a base mixture that is too moist can lead to misshapen/ broken pieces later on. So, what is the solution, you may ask? Choose to finely chop the beetroot. This method is not only relatively faster but also helps you avoid too much juice in your base.

Beetroot tikkis are easy to make at home. Photo Credit: iStock

2. Steam the veggies before mashing them

Beetroot tikkis rarely contain only the eponymous vegetable. Boiled potatoes are usually mixed with the beetroot and spices. Other popular choices include green peas, carrots, French beans, cauliflower, etc. We recommend steaming these veggies (except for potatoes) before you mash them along with the beetroot. This can give your tikki a melt-in-the-mouth quality that is quite delightful. Furthermore, it will be quicker to fry them later as the veggies have already been cooked. This is especially useful if you are pan-frying the tikkis (and thus using less oil) rather than deep-frying.

Also Read: Make Street-Style Vada Pav At Home: Keep These 5 Simple Tips In Mind

3. Use dalia for binding

Breadcrumbs are the most common choice for binding tikkis and cutlets. However, you can substitute part of its portion with other binding agents. One ingredient you might overlook is dalia (cracked/ broken wheat). It can actually give your tikki an amazing texture and also ensures it stays intact. You can add it to the veggies while steaming, or grind and add it later to the tikki mixture.

4. Refrigerate the mixture before shaping it into tikkis

Take care to combine all the ingredients thoroughly. Add your choice of spices to give the tikki a masaledar edge. Taste the mixture to adjust salt as required. Once done, place the bowl with the mixture in the refrigerator for around 10-15 minutes. Cooling it will strengthen the binding, and allow you to shape the mixture into tikkis more easily. It will also lower the chances of the snack breaking apart while frying.

5. Coat the tikkis in rava or breadcrumbs

A delicious beetroot tikki has a crisp edge that is a treat to bite into. This crispiness is usually derived from breadcrumbs or rava (Semolina). If you want to make your snack truly irresistible, ensure you don't skip this step. After coating the tikkis, proceed to fry them carefully on both sides. Don't forget to serve them hot with some homemade chutneys.

Also Read: Cooking Tips: 7 Easy Ways To Give Your Snacks A Crispy Coating

If you want a step-by-step recipe for beetroot tikkis, we have not only one but three for you. Check them out here.