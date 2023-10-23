Making Sev Puri At Home? Here Are 5 Tips To Prepare It Perfectly

Here is what you should keep in mind while making sev puri at home

Have you ever tasted street-style sev puri? If you have, you will know that it is a delightful combination of spiciness and tanginess, of softness and crunchiness. Different elements come together in this chaat item to make a lip-smacking dish unlike any other. You can easily recreate that street-style magic at home, and in doing so, ensure all the ingredients are fresh and (relatively) healthy too. If you're planning to make sev puri at home, you must pay attention to certain points. We have listed 5 important tips that will allow you to prepare it perfectly. Check them out below:

Here Are 5 Key Tips To Make Perfect Sev Puri At Home:

Sev puri recipe: How you handle potatoes plays a key role.Photo Credit: iStock

1. Refrigerate the boiled potatoes

After boiling and cooling the potatoes for sev puri, make sure you refrigerate them. Chilling them slightly helps get rid of the stickiness of the potatoes. Doing so also adds an interesting touch to the taste and texture of the final dish.

2. Deseed the tomatoes before chopping

Removing the seeds of the tomatoes may help in avoiding a soggy sev puri. Deseed and then finely chop the tomatoes. While some prefer skipping this ingredient completely, remember that tomatoes add to the freshness of the sev puri. Furthermore, they pair quite well with the onions and potatoes.

3. Prepare fresh chutneys for your dish

Sev puri recipe: Prepare fresh hair chutney and imli chutney for amazing flavours. Photo Credit: iStock

Using fresh chutneys can make a great difference to your sev puri. It may be tempting to prepare them well in advance and store them for a long period. If you are low on time or have to juggle multiple commitments, you may have no option but to do so. However, if your priority is to serve a perfectly irresistible plate of sev puri, make the chutneys just before plating. The colour and flavour of the freshly ground ingredients in unbeatable.

4. Mash the potatoes for a better experience

There are different ways to add potatoes to your sev puri. You can dice it, chop it or mash it. Some may even slice it. We highly recommend mashing the potatoes for the best taste. Mashed potatoes tend to absorb the masalas and chutneys better. They also won't easily 'fall off' the puri, like diced potatoes might.

5. Sprinkle black salt and lime juice at the end

Sev puri is made by layering different ingredients over the flat, round puris. Spice masalas and salt are generally added just before or after the chutneys. Sev is generally added last, just before serving. Here's a final tip to make your sev puri stand out: sprinkle some black salt/ chaat masala on top of the sev. Just a pinch - don't add too much by mistake. Also, squeeze some lime juice to enhance the overall aroma. And voila! Your incredibly delicious sev puri is ready to be relished.

If you want a step-by-step recipe for sev puri, check out the video here.

