Eat Healthy During Office Hours: Diet Tips And Easy Snack Recipes!

Highlights Eating healthy at work is extremely important to stay fit. We tend to feel extra hungry at work due to stress. Keep yourself hydrated and stock up on healthy snacks for office.

A fit and healthy life cannot be achieved by crash diets or small bursts of exercise. It can only be achieved by persistent efforts, which one has to make day in and day out, over a long period of time. Everyone wants to lose weight, but not everyone is able to do so as it takes discipline and some amount of mindfulness about what goes onto the plate. Diet is a crucial part of fitness and weight loss and it requires one to eat healthy and clean. Working professionals find it especially difficult to lose weight, due to long office hours. However, a little bit of preparation can help you eat healthy even while working in the office.

You may have noticed that you feel hungry more often, when you are in the office. That is because your brain is using up a significant amount of your body energy. You may find yourself reaching for snacks like chips, chocolates, fried snacks and other unhealthy eatables, which are a potential threat to your fitness goals. There are some easy diet tips that you can follow while working in the office, in order to keep your body on track your fitness regimen.

Diet Tips To Eat Healthy During Office Hours

1. Stay Hydrated: Keep a bottle of water on your desk at all times. Drinking water is one of the easiest ways to subdue those hunger pangs.

2. Stock Up On Nuts and Seeds: One of the best ways to stop unhealthy food cravings is to keep a box of healthy nuts and seeds on your work desk. So the next time you feel your mind thinking about a crispy, hot samosa, quickly munch on some almonds or walnuts.

3. Never Skip Breakfast: Skipping breakfast is a cardinal sin when you are dieting to lose weight or trying to stay fit. Breakfast keeps you focused at work and prevents hunger pangs. Those who skip breakfast often tend to overeat during lunch at work.

4. Time Your Coffee Breaks Right: An excessive amount of caffeine is not good for the body. But if you time your coffee break correctly, it may actually help you focus better and prevent hunger pangs. Never drink coffee during lunch time and keep a gap of at least two hours between your coffee break and your meals.

5. Avoid Sugary Beverages: As far as is possible, drink your coffee or tea without sugar, or if you can't do that, try and keep your sugar intake to a bare minimum.

6. Plan In Advance: In order to stay fit, you will have to plan your meals in advance. Count the number of calories you should ideally be consuming every day and prepare your mid-meal snacks accordingly.

Healthy Snack Recipes For Office

Ideal healthy office snacks have minimal amount of calories and are free of trans-fats or excessive amounts of sugars.

Here are some recipes of healthy snacks for the office:

1. Granola Bars

Easy to prepare, easy to store and long-lasting, homemade granola is one of the best office snacks out there. Follow this easy recipe for a healthy snack that you can munch on, any time.

2. Oats Idli

Idlis are one of the healthiest Indian snacks out there. This oats idli recipe will show you how to make a satiating and yummy desi office snack.

3. Mixed Bean Salad

Protein is an essential nutrient that our body needs to stay healthy. This mixed bean salad recipe is extremely healthy, very easy to follow and gives you a protein punch like nothing else will.

4. Banana Oats Bread

Bananas and oats are both favourite among health-freaks for their nutritional value. Turn the two into a delectable snack that you can easily pack along for the office. However, make sure you control your portions and don't binge on an entire loaf in a day!

5. Jowar Medley

Jowar or sorghum is a gluten-free grain that you can use in healthy recipes. This jowar medley has the nutritious grain, along with a mix of vegetables to give you a delicious health kick.



Apart from these, it also helps to earmark healthy food eateries around your office, so that you may get your supply of low-calorie dishes on days you forget to pack your snacks.

