A Complete Guide To Safe Monsoon Diet: Here's Why The Rainy Season Demands Caution

Monsoon season brings much-needed relief from the heat, but it also introduces a range of health challenges. The increase in humidity and moisture creates an ideal environment for bacteria and fungi to thrive, raising the risk of foodborne illnesses, viral infections, and digestive issues. There's also an increased likelihood of food and water contamination. The damp environment further exacerbates allergic reactions and increases susceptibility to infections. Proper food hygiene can help mitigate these risks. As monsoon is here, we have some expert food safety tips that will help you prevent monsoon-related illnesses.

Monsoon diet: What to eat and avoid

"Humidity and moisture during monsoon promote bacterial and fungal growth, increasing the risk of food poisoning, indigestion, and infections. Food hygiene becomes critical during these months," says Dr Karuna Chaturvedi, Head - Clinical Nutrition, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida.

What to eat:

Freshly cooked meals: Always prefer home-cooked, hot meals. Cooking at high temperatures kills most pathogens.

1. Clean water

Water contamination is quite common during the monsoon. Drink only boiled or filtered water to avoid waterborne diseases.

2. Eat seasonal foods

Eating seasonal fruits nourishes your body and boosts immunity. Opt for fruits like pomegranate, bananas or apples-peeled and washed.

3. Choose immunity-boosting foods

Citrus foods, ginger, garlic, turmeric and moringa leaves are some immunity-boosting foods you shouldn't miss this monsoon.

4. Light, non-greasy food

Moong dal, khichdi, daliya, and steamed idlis are easy to digest and low on oil. Also, avoid heavy, spicy foods that are difficult to digest.

5. Probiotics

Probiotics like curd and buttermilk help maintain gut flora, aiding digestion and immune function.

What to avoid

Street food is often exposed to unhygienic conditions and contaminated water.

Avoid seafood during monsoon due to breeding season and high spoilage risk.

Do not consume pre-cut fruits.

Non-pasteurised milk and dairy may spoil quickly. Consume only fresh and properly stored products.

Smart storage practices

Refrigerate perishables immediately

Avoid reheating food more than once

Wash vegetables and fruits in salt and vinegar water

"Eat light, stay hydrated, and maintain strict food hygiene. Monsoon cravings can be tempting, but safety should come first to avoid infections and stay healthy," Dr Chaturvedi added.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.