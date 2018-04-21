Earth Day 2018: 5 Environment-Friendly Changes You Must Make To Your Food Habits Today 

Earth Day 2018: So many of our food and dietary habits also call for an immediate amendment. On the occasion of the Earth Day 2018, lets pledge to adopt a more environment-friendly way

April 22 is celebrated as the Earth day. The Earth Day is an annual celebration of earth and her species. The origin of the day goes back to the year 1969, when at an UNESCO Conference in San Francisco, peace activist John McConnell proposed a day to honor the Earth and the concept of peace, to first be celebrated on March 21, 1970, the first day of spring in the northern hemisphere. It was almost a month later that United States Senator Gaylord Nelson, founded a separate Earth Day, to be celebrated on 22nd April. The first Earth Day was celebrated on April 22, 1970. This year the theme for Earth Day 2018 is to “End Plastic Pollution”. Earth day is dedicated to the preservation of environment, climate, soil and water. The day is reminder to see where we are heading with our actions towards the environment and resolve to conserve it for oneself and for the future generation. Day in and out one can see newspapers and internet emphasising on the massive change in climate, questionable sustainability, and unequal resource allocation. The numbers and the statistics are only getting grim with time. Changes are required on fundamental levels to reverse the damages we have caused to the mother earth already. So many of our food and dietary habits also call for an immediate amendment. On the occasion of the Earth Day 2018, lets pledge to adopt a more environment-friendly way of going about some basics. Here are some pointers that may help.


1. Use less of plastic packaging 

As mentioned earlier, this year the theme of Earth Day 2018, is- to end plastic pollution. Plastic takes the longest to decompose. Made of strong chemicals, plastic can also leach harmful chemicals into the surrounding soil, which can then seep into groundwater and pollute our water resources too. From this year on, let’s try to cut down on our plastic dependence. We are talking about the endless plastic zip-lock bags and low grade plastic containers. Instead you can switch to paper sandwich bags, re-usable lunch containers made in stainless steel. For certain fruits and vegetables like apples and oranges, the mesh packaging is a great alternative to plastic bags. While buying grocery too, carry your own cloth bag and cut down on plastic accumulation. 
plastic utensils
Earth Day 2018: Minimalise the use of plastics 

2.  Conserve water

So the earth is 70 percent water, yet what is the great hullabaloo of saving water you may wonder? This is because fresh, clean water is a limited resource. You cannot be drinking or functioning on the saline and salty water that is all around. From drinking, cooking cleaning, water is one of the important factors that sustain life on earth.  Water carries out many important jobs, crucial for smooth running of our essential body functions such as flushing bacteria out of your bladder, aiding digestion, carrying nutrients and oxygen to the cells, preventing constipation, maintaining the electrolyte(sodium) balance, etc. Make sure you do your bit to save up on the elixir. While you are cooking, make sure you check your taps are not open when not in use. Engage in water conservation activities like groundwater harvesting. Do not use plastic bottles to store and drink water. 
hot water

Earth Day 2018: Fresh, clean water is a limited resource.

3. Buy Organic local fresh produce

Instead of going for the supermarkets. Purchase your veggies from a local organic farm. Investing in fresh local produce not only prevents you from taking in the heaps of pesticides, but the local and organic produce is also more nutritionally complete. 


fruits and vegetables
Earth Day 2018: Local and organic produce is also more nutritionally complete. 
 
4. Stop Food Wastage

Food is valuable, there are millions around the world who are not as privileged to enjoy even one proper meal a day. You will be surprised to learn the amount of food wastage that every restaurant and hotel or even an urban household is guilty of. Let’s not forget the big fat weddings  of the country and the food wastage that follows. According to a report in a leading daily in the year 2012, food worth 300 crores were wasted around just one wedding season. 
junk food

Earth Day 2018: Food is valuable, there are millions around the world who are not privileged


5. Grow Your Kitchen Garden 

Comments
Planting and tending to your own kitchen garden is not a hard task, as you may picture it to be. In fact, this is perhaps one of the best ways in which you can serve mother earth and yourself.All you need is a little space in your home – a balcony, window sill or a backyard – and some basic tools to get started. Once you get into the flow, you could be plucking fresh tomatoes, herbs, chillies, lime etc right at your place. Fresh, and free of pesticides, pollutants and adulterants, relishing your own produce could prove to be a life changer.
kitchen garden

Earth Day 2018: Grow your own kitchen garden



Here’s wishing all of you a happy Earth Day 2018! 
 

