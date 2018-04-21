Earth Day 2018: 5 Environment-Friendly Changes You Must Make To Your Food Habits Today 

1. Use less of plastic packaging
As mentioned earlier, this year the theme of Earth Day 2018, is- to end plastic pollution. Plastic takes the longest to decompose. Made of strong chemicals, plastic can also leach harmful chemicals into the surrounding soil, which can then seep into groundwater and pollute our water resources too. From this year on, let’s try to cut down on our plastic dependence. We are talking about the endless plastic zip-lock bags and low grade plastic containers. Instead you can switch to paper sandwich bags, re-usable lunch containers made in stainless steel. For certain fruits and vegetables like apples and oranges, the mesh packaging is a great alternative to plastic bags. While buying grocery too, carry your own cloth bag and cut down on plastic accumulation.
Earth Day 2018: Minimalise the use of plastics
2. Conserve water
So the earth is 70 percent water, yet what is the great hullabaloo of saving water you may wonder? This is because fresh, clean water is a limited resource. You cannot be drinking or functioning on the saline and salty water that is all around. From drinking, cooking cleaning, water is one of the important factors that sustain life on earth. Water carries out many important jobs, crucial for smooth running of our essential body functions such as flushing bacteria out of your bladder, aiding digestion, carrying nutrients and oxygen to the cells, preventing constipation, maintaining the electrolyte(sodium) balance, etc. Make sure you do your bit to save up on the elixir. While you are cooking, make sure you check your taps are not open when not in use. Engage in water conservation activities like groundwater harvesting. Do not use plastic bottles to store and drink water.
4. Stop Food Wastage
3. Buy Organic local fresh produce
Instead of going for the supermarkets. Purchase your veggies from a local organic farm. Investing in fresh local produce not only prevents you from taking in the heaps of pesticides, but the local and organic produce is also more nutritionally complete.
Earth Day 2018: Local and organic produce is also more nutritionally complete.
Food is valuable, there are millions around the world who are not as privileged to enjoy even one proper meal a day. You will be surprised to learn the amount of food wastage that every restaurant and hotel or even an urban household is guilty of. Let’s not forget the big fat weddings of the country and the food wastage that follows. According to a report in a leading daily in the year 2012, food worth 300 crores were wasted around just one wedding season.
5. Grow Your Kitchen Garden
Here’s wishing all of you a happy Earth Day 2018!