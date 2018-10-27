Drinking Too Much Alcohol May Affect Your Memory; Foods That May Help Boost Memory

Quite often after a long night of partying and drinking, people complain of loss of memory. There is science behind this phenomenon. In a recent study published in the journal Neuron, it was found that alcohol tends to affect the memory formation pathway in the fruit flies. As per the researchers, fruit flies are a good model for study as the molecular signals involved in forming flies' reward and avoidance memories are quite similar to those in humans. Consumption of just a few drinks may change how memories are formed at the fundamental and molecular level. The researchers of the study used genetic tools to selectively turn off key genes while training the flies where to find alcohol. This was done in an attempt to see what proteins were required for this reward behaviour. As per the findings of the study, Notch, was one of the proteins that was responsible for the flies' preference for alcohol, which was similar to adult brain function in humans.

While drinking too much could possibly have a negative impact on your memory, these foods may help you boost your memory function:

1. Green Leafy Vegetables

There is no denying the fact that green leafy vegetables are a powerhouse of essential nutrients. However, the presence of vitamin K and A in them could also help in providing a better memory. Veggies like broccoli, cabbage, spinach and kale are loaded with the goodness of vitamin K and folate, which is linked to boosting memory.

2. Fish

When it comes to healthy brain function, omega-3 fatty acids are of utmost importance as they tend to build brain and nerve cells, which further help in boosting the memory. Salmon, trout, mackerel, pilchards, sardines, and kippers are all excellent sources of omega-3s.

3. Eggs

Loaded with vitamin B6 and B12, folate, and choline, eggs can come to great help in boosting your memory. Choline is known to help the body in the production of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter that controls good mood and memory. Whereas, both folate and vitamin B aid in slowing down the progression of mental degradation in elderly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

