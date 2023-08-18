Disha Patani Enjoys Tasty Korean Meal With This Hollywood Actor

Korean food was on the mind of Disha Patani.

Apart from K-pop music, Korean food too has taken the world by storm. We have spotted so many wonderful Korean recipes on our social media feeds that it's hard to resist. From ramen to cream cheese bun and more, there are so many amazing dishes that the cuisine has to offer. The popularity of Korean food in India is evident not just from the numerous Korean stores popping up all over the country, but also from the fact that so many of our favourite celebrities are also trying it out. Disha Patani, for instance is one celebrity who loves to try out new food especially cuisines like Korean and Japanese. She recently let us into a 'tasty meal' she enjoyed with a popular Hollywood actor. Take a look at the Instagram story she shared.

In the post, we could see Disha Patani enjoying a hearty Korean meal. There was an array of interesting dips and salads we could see in the frame. A grill flame was also installed in the middle of the table, to live cook meats and vegetables of all kinds in true Korean style.

"Thank you for the tastiest meal ever (sic)," wrote Disha Patani in the caption of her story. She had reposted an Instagram post by popular Hollywood actor Chin Han. "That one time when Disha Patani came to town. Congrats on directing your new music video," he wrote in the caption. "Looking forward to another meal. Thank you so much shan tsung. Can't wait for mortal combat 2," replied Patani in the comments section.

We would surely love to see more of Disha Patani's food indulgences. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has 'Project K' coming up in 2024. She will be sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.