Diljit Dosanjh Enjoys Famous Indori Poha For Breakfast Ahead Of Concert

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys poha in Indore. (Photo: Instagram/diljitdosanjh)

After making waves for his Dil-Luminati tour concert in Bengaluru with the special attendance of Deepika Padukone, Diljit Dosanjh has hopped on to the next city on his tour - Indore. Ahead of his concert this evening, Dosanjh decided to enjoy some famous Indori poha for breakfast. Instead of eating it in a luxurious hotel, the global singer visited a local shop famous for serving poha. Early in the morning, Diljit went to Chappan Dukan, a popular food and shopping street in Indore. "Yaha par poha mashoor hai jo ki mujhe khana hi hota hai every day [This place is famous for poha that I eat every day, so I am here to try it]," Diljit says in the video.

The steamed poha is served on a sheet of paper and topped with sev, fresh coriander leaves, chopped onions and tomatoes. Diljit enjoys the hot and fresh poha, savouring each flavourful bite and making the chef happy. He also feeds it to the chef with his own hands.

After a delicious early morning, he goes on to meet his fans from Indore. He also personally shares tickets for his concert with a group of cyclists, who planned a 40 km cycle ride to express their love for Diljit and excitement for his upcoming concert.

Fans showered love in the comments section:

"Diljit bhai bahut bahut swagat hai apka, sev lekar jaana [Diljit Bhai you are very welcome, take Indore-special sev when you head back]," a foodie fan wrote.

"Diljit is a true poha lover," another commented. A user wrote, "I get hungry after watching his reels."

A local from Indore said, "Issi dukan pe mai khaata hu [I also eat from this shop]." A foodie recommended, "Do try sev tamatar also."

Diljit is all set to perform in Indore today at C21 Estate ground at 7 pm.