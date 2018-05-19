Diet For Managing High Blood Pressure: Avoid These 5 Foods To Control High Blood Pressure

Here Are 5 Foods To Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure:

According to a global study published in medical journal the Lancet Global Health on account of World Hypertension Day reveals that that 34.5 percent of people worldwide are suffering from high blood pressure, which is above 140/90mmHg, the normal blood pressure. The data was collected from more than 10 lakh people aged above 18 years across 80 countries by the researchers from The University of Western Australia and the Royal Perth Hospital Medical Research Foundation.It is said that a major contributor to the high blood pressure is our daily diet. Increase in the blood pressure usually makes our arteries stiff, which leads to cause various heart disease and stroke. It is a well-known fact that high sodium consumption may raise our blood pressure levels. Our body is capable to hold extra water to flush out the salt and this may cause our blood pressure to surge, as the added water puts an extra pressure on your heart and blood vessels. However, other than salt, there are some other foods that may raise our blood pressure levels unknowingly.Milk and Cheese naturally contain sodium. Many studies have revealed that consuming cheeses like mozzarella and emmental are safer options for the people with high blood pressure. As these cheeses are known to contain less amount of sodium than the others. If you are consuming whole milk, then it's high time to avoid drinking it, as it is also full of fat. Opt for low fat or skimmed milk.There have been many studies indicated that drinking more than three alcoholic drinks can temporarily increase our blood pressure levels. That's not it, regular drinking is known to have a long-lasting effect on our blood pressure levels.Did you know that your simple coffee is not that innocent? The primary stimulant in coffee is caffeine, which is known to raise our blood pressure levels significantly. Caffeine is also known to block adenosine, which is a hormone responsible for keeping our blood vessels widened and ensuring smooth flow of blood. People with high blood pressure are also advised to stay away from energy drinks, as they also offer a high dose of both caffeine and sugar. TIt is a known fact that excess of sugar results in more fat creation and fat accumulation in the body, which results in weight gain and obesity. These two are one of the major causes of high blood pressure. Know this that excess fat, especially around your abdominal area, makes our arteries inflexible and thus cause high blood pressure.Although seafood has always adorned the crown of a healthier meat, however, it may contain a higher amount of sodium. Fresh shrimps contains high sodium level, moreover, frozen fish is often brined in a salt solution to make it last longer, therefore, it is best to avoid it if you have high blood pressure.