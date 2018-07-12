Diabetics At Increased Risk Of Lung Diseases: 5 Foods To Manage Diabetes 

Diabetes is a group of metabolic disease that is caused due to elevated blood sugar levels. There are several types of diabetes, for instance type 1 diabetes, type 2, gestational and prediabetes. According to the official WHO data, India tops the list of countries with the highest number of diabetics; China, America, Indonesia, Japan, Pakistan, Russia, Brazil, Italy and Bangladesh follow. In the year 2000, the total number of diabetics in India stood at 31.7 million and is expected to rise by more than 100% in the year 2030 to account to a whopping 79.4 million. If the findings of a latest study are to be believed people with Type-2 diabetes may be more at risk of developing restrictive lung disease (RLD) characterized by breathlessness, than non-diabetic patients.

"Increased breathlessness, RLD, and interstitial lung anomalies can be associated with Type-2 diabetes," said lead author Stefan Kopf from the University Hospital Heidelberg in Germany.

Previously also, there have been experiments that have deduced a significant connection between restrictive lung diseases and diabetes mellitus.

"We therefore suspect that lung disease is a late consequence of Type-2 diabetes," said Peter P. Nawroth, Professor at the varsity.

The findings revealed by the study published in the journal Respiration revealed that RLD is associated with albuminuria -- a condition where urinary albumin levels are elevated. This may be an indication that lung disease and kidney disease may be associated with nephropathy -- diabetic kidney disease.

For the study, the team analysed data from 110 patients with long-term Type-2 diabetes, 29 patients with newly diagnosed Type-2 diabetes, 68 patients with pre-diabetes and 48 non-diabetic patients, who were the controls.

The participants were examined for metabolic control, diabetes-related complications, breathlessness and lung function.

It was revealed that 27 per cent of patients with long-term Type-2 diabetes, 20 per cent in patients with newly diagnosed diabetes, and nine per cent in patients with pre-diabetes.

Further, patients with pronounced symptoms and RLD also showed CT-morphologically, a fibrosating interstitial lung disease. An increased pulmonary fibrosis -- a condition where the air sac in the lung becomes stiff and scarred, was also found to be a prevealent condition amongst diabetics.

Diet is a crucial factor in managing diabetes. Here are some foods that you can include in your diabetes diet to manage blood sugar levels better.

1. Flaxseed

Flaxseeds are power-packed with large amounts of an insoluble fibre known as lignan. Consuming flaxseeds regularly help in reducing the chances of heart complications and the risk of strokes that are linked with diabetes. It regulates blood sugar levels in the body and improves gut health and insulin sensitivity.

2. Fenugreek seeds



Fenugreek seeds, also known as methi seeds, and fenugreek leaves are both excellent in managing diabetes. Rich in fibre, they help in slowing the digestion process, which regulates the absorption of carbohydrates and sugars in the body

3. Guavas



Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health practitioner Shilpa Arora, "Guavas are a low Glycaemic Index (GI) fruit and do not raise blood sugar levels. It is the best fruit for hormonal imbalances. Diabetics and heart patients can enjoy this nutrition-packed fruit."

4. Bitter Gourd

The infamous Indian vegetable, bitter gourd, has an insulin-like compound called Polypeptide-p or p-insulin, which helps in controlling blood sugar levels.

5. Amla

Also known as Indian gooseberry, amla is known to be an effective home remedy against high blood sugar.

