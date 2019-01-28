Diabetes Management: This Yummy Diabetic-Friendly Breakfast Will Ensure Your Blood Sugar Levels Are Stable

Diabetes is one of the most prevalent metabolic conditions across the world. According to a study recently conducted, India was among top three countries with high diabetic population. The study also stated that by the year 2030, India would have somewhere close to 98 million diabetics. Scientists around the world are working on devising strategies and drugs that could reverse the conditions, but until something concrete comes across, diabetics are advised to be extra mindful about their diet and lifestyle. It is a wise idea to have more of fibre-rich foods as they take long to digest and enable slow release of sugar in the bloodstream. Including some herbs and spices like cinnamon, turmeric and fenugreek is also a good idea. The options are limited, but if you are willing to explore and experiment, you can cook yourself a treat too. For instance this delicious breakfast of cinnamon and oatmeal pancakes.



Here's What Makes It An Ideal Bet For Managing Blood Sugar Levels:

1. Cinnamon For Diabetes

Cinnamon is known to manage type-2 diabetes very effectively. It is packed with antioxidants that fight free radicals, one of the major contributors for diabetes. Type-2 diabetes patients are unable to respond to insulin produced. According to the NCBI, cinnamon increases insulin sensitivity.

Cinnamon (Dalchini) is very effective for Diabetes management

2. Oats For Diabetes

Oats is packed with fibres, which take time to breakdown and digest, ensuring that the sugar released is spread gradually in the bloodstream. Oatmeal is said to have a low glycaemic index, which prevents blood sugar spikes. Oatmeal also helps prevent weight gain as it prevents craving. If you are full for a longer spell you would binge less on sugary sweets.

Oats help induce weight loss loss



Here's a delicious recipe of cinnamon oatmeal pancakes; you can top it with Greek yogurt or berries to spruce it up further.



