Diabetes Management: How Curry Leaves Could Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Curry leaves are an intrinsic part of Indian cuisine. From curries and stews to broth, the perennial herb forms a significant part of several Indian preparations due to its inimitable aroma and flavour. Scientifically known as Murraya koenigii Spreng, curry leaves are usually found in tropical and subtropical regions. It is packed with a bunch of nutrients like calcium, phosphorous, iron, magnesium and copper. It is also decently rich in fibres and good for weight loss, digestion, skin and hair problems too. They are excellent for detox and are also famous to regulate cholesterol too. They are particularly famous for their anti-diabetic properties. Here's how these wonder leaves could help manage diabetes.





Curry Leaves For Diabetes





Curry leaves are decently rich in fibres. Fibre slows down the digestion and does not metabolise quickly, which helps keep your blood sugars in check. Curry leaves is also known to naturally boost your insulin activity. When your body is able to respond to insulin well, your blood sugar levels would also be under control.



According to a study published in Die Pharmazie - an International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences - the anti-hyperglycaemic properties of the leaves were shown to be effective in controlling blood glucose level in diabetic rats. The study conducted by Indian-based researchers read, "Oral administration of ethanolic extract of M. koenigii at a dose of 200 mg/kg/b.w./day for a period of 30 days significantly decreased the levels of blood glucose, glycosylated haemoglobin, urea, uric acid and creatinine in diabetic treated group of animals."





How To Eat Curry Leaves?



You can eat 8-10 fresh curry leaves right in the morning. You can also juice these leaves and drink the juice. You can add them to your meals and salads too.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.