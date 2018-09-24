Diabetes Management: Here's How A Bowl Of Dahi (Yogurt) May Help Manage Diabetes

Diabetes mellitus has emerged to be one of the top health concerns of the world today. Diabetes is a condition marked by fluctuating blood sugar or glucose levels. Diabetes is of various kinds - type 1, type 2, prediabetes and gestational diabetes. Misdiagnosis and lack of awareness often makes it difficult for people to manage diabetes, and by the time they understand the severity of the condition, it is often too late. Diabetes is often tied with risk of obesity, heart and kidney complications, and is often called an irreversible condition. However, if you take proper dietary caution, it is possible for you to manage it better. Diabetics are often asked to steer clear of junk food, sugary goods and aerated beverages. An ideal diabetes diet should be mix of high fibre foods, good quality proteins and low carbs. Turns out that a bowlful of yogurt (or dahi), may help you manage diabetes. A study published in Journal of Nutrition concluded that yogurt consumption, coupled with a healthy balanced diet, may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes in healthy and older adults.





How Does Curd Help Manage Type 2 Diabetes?



1. Low Carbs: Always choose the low-fat variety of yogurt over full fat versions. Unsweetened, Greek-style yogurt is exceptionally low in carbs, which is very crucial for a diabetes diet. Eating too much of high-carb foods may surge the blood sugar levels.

2. High in protein: Yogurt is high in protein too. Protein and fibres take the longest to digest, giving you the feeling of fullness and preventing cravings. Hundred grams of yogurt contains 10 grams of protein, which makes it an excellent food for slowing or curbing unhealthy rise in blood sugar.

3. Low GI Index: Most dairy products have a low glycaemic index (GI). The glycaemic index is a relative ranking of carbohydrate in foods according to how they affect blood glucose levels. Carbs with low GI value (55 or less) are digested, absorbed and metabolised slowly and cause a gradual rise in blood glucose. Plain yogurt has a glycaemic index of 14.

4. Good for gut health: Yogurt is a probiotic, which means it promotes the good bacteria in your gut and keeps your gut health. According to a study published in the Journal Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, yogurt consumption may improve gut health and reduce chronic inflammation, which is beneficial for both obese individuals and diabetics.



How To Make Curd Part Of Your Diabetes Diet

Choose low-fat version of yogurt. Do not go for the flavoured ones you find in the market. They are often loaded with added sugars. Team them with fruits that are low in GI index like apples and oranges.



