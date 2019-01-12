Diabetes Management: 5 Healthy Breakfast Tips Diabetics Must Keep In Mind 

Diabetes is condition characterised by elevated blood sugar levels. It occurs either due to body's inability to produce or respond to insulin that has been produced. Diabetes is currently one of the leading metabolic disorders around the world. India is estimated to have a total of 98 million diabetics by the year 2030. Diabetes management is a not a cakewalk, it needs immense care and attention as far as your dietary choices and patterns are concerned. According to a study published in The Journal of Nutrition conducted by a team of German experts revealed that skipping breakfast, even if it is on an occasional basis, could put you at a higher risk of developing type-2 diabetes. Breakfast is often dubbed as the most important meal of the day, it helps restore your metabolism, helps keep you energised and full until the lunch. Skipping your breakfast, for whatever reason, may prove detrimental to your health in many ways.



Here are some healthy breakfast tips Diabetics must ensure:



1. Avoid breads, cookies, or left over pasta from previous night. All these items are packed with refined carbohydrates which can shoot up your blood sugar levels. If you must eat breads make sure they are multigrain /wholegrain, same goes for cookies.



2. Include fibres. Have a wholesome breakfast which is rich in fibres. Fibres take their time to break down and digest. This ensures gradual release of sugars into the bloodstream. Oats are a good source of fibre, you can top your porridges with fibre-rich berries. You can also sneak in some spinach leaves in your omelettes to make a healthy fibre rich breakfast. You can boil veggies like carrots and peas and have it on the sides. Nuts like almonds, flaxseeds, chia, are also a good source of fibre.

3. Avoid Fruit Juices. Juicing fruits may cost you a lot of healthy fibres. Do not go for the packaged juices, they are often loaded with added sugars that can cause blood sugar spikes.

4. Opt for fresh seasonal fruits. Apples, oranges, peaches, guava, pears are all fruits with low glycemic index which can be safely added to your diabetes diet. It is a good idea to avoid high glycemic index fruits such as pineapples and mango

5. Start your day with a glass of fenugreek water. Soak some methi seeds in water, leave it overnight and consume it next day. Fenugreek seeds contain compounds that are known to check blood sugar levels. According to a study, published in the International Journal For Vitamin and Nutrition Research, found that a daily dose of 10 grams of fenugreek seeds soaked in hot water may help control type-2 diabetes.



Keep these tips in mind and manage diabetes naturally.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.