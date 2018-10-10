Diabetes: Is Coconut Water Good For Managing Blood Sugar Levels?

Coconut water is one elixir that you can drink anytime and anywhere. This drink is fresh, sterile, and devoid of any artificial sweetener or preservatives. The consumption of coconut water is said to contain many health benefits. One of the most important benefits is that it makes for a superior drink for restoring electrolyte balance during and after workouts or physical activity; thanks to its two most essential salts - potassium and sodium. Moreover, it comes packed with calcium, phosphorus, zinc, manganese, iron, copper, and fundamental amino acids. While it may be great for overall health, coconut water has turned out to be a great drink for diabetics. Yes, you heard that right! According to a study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food, coconut water helps improve diabetes. What is important to note that coconut water is naturally sweet and contains fructose; therefore, one must not drink it in excess. We tell you why you should drink coconut water and how much quantity should be consumed to manage diabetes and keep blood sugar levels stable.

According to Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Coach, Shilpa Arora, "Coconut water is naturally sweet with goodness of potent electrolytes. Such natural high potassium drink is good and healing for diabetics and a great alternative to fruit juices or aerated drinks that are generally loaded with toxic sugar."

Coconut Water For Diabetes

Here's Why Coconut Water May Be Good For Diabetics:

Coconut water comes loaded with protein and fibre, both of which are essential nutrients for diabetics. Both the nutrients take time to digest, further raising blood sugar levels gradually. Coconut water makes a better option than an aerated drink or a sweetened beverage. It has natural sugars that are better than refined sugar, which spike blood sugar levels instantly. Coconut water is natural and does not contain any preservative, which saves diabetics from the many harmful health hazards that they are prone to. Coconut water is a great source of replenishment; which keeps you energetic through the day. Moreover, the natural electrolytes present in coconut water support the pH balance and aid in metabolic functioning of the body. The potassium content regulates the functioning of kidneys, which play an important role in diabetics.

How Much Coconut Water Should You Drink Daily To Manage Diabetes?

Despite its many health benefits, diabetics still remain sceptic as it may spike blood sugar levels; thanks to the natural sugar it contains. As per Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Coach, Shilpa Arora "drink not more than one glass of coconut water daily. However, if you are experiencing fluctuating blood glucose levels, it is suggested that you avoid drinking. Also, choose immature green-coloured coconut as it has less sugar as compared to matured coconut. The malai in matured coconut has more sugar that could be harmful for diabetics. Always prefer having it from the natural source than having bottled juice that may have added sugar and preservatives in it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.