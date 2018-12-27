Diabetes: How To Eat Sweet Potatoes Or Shakarkandi To Manage Diabetes 

Diabetics are often advised to limit their intake of potatoes. They are starchy and may cause dramatic spike in blood sugar levels. But at the same time, experts often recommend including sweet potato in a diabetes diet. So what is it about this tuber that gives it an edge over its other much popular starchy cousin? If experts are to be believed, it is the kind of carbs that make all the difference. Sweet potatoes are filled with complex carbs and fibres that ensure slow release of sugar in the bloodstream and prevent blood sugar fluctuations.

Here are few reasons why you should give this wonder tuber a place in your diabetes diet.

Sweet Potatoes For Diabetes

According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Sweet potatoes are a traditional treatment for diabetes. They contain slow-release carbohydrate and the hormone adiponectin, a combination that helps keep blood sugar levels steady." Sweet potatoes are a treasure trove of health benefits. They are a good source of vitamin C, which is good for immunity and reduces risk of inflammation in the body. They are enriched with iron, vitamin A and beta-carotene too. Being an excellent plant-based source of protein, sweet potatoes also help in keeping full, which encourages weight loss and insulin sensitivity. Sweet potatoes also have a low to medium Glycaemic Index, which is dependent upon the way you consume or cook the veggie.

(Also Read: Diabetes Management: Here's Why You Should Add Quinoa To Your Diabetes Diet)

How To Use Sweet Potato In Diet

Consultant Nutritionist Dr. Rupali Datta says, that it is a myth that you need to eliminate all carbohydrate sources from your diabetes diet. Doing so may prove detrimental to your health. Sweet potato has a decent amount of fibre, which takes time to break down. Since it does not break down immediately, the sugars do not metabolise too soon, thereby preventing spikes. But it is important to maintain portion control; make sure you consult an expert to know the correct portion size for you. In terms of managing blood sugar, purple sweet potatoes are said to be slightly better than orange sweet potatoes.

According to experts, instead of frying or roasting sweet potatoes, you should boil them. Boiling softens the tuber and also increases its digestibility. Top boiled sweet potatoes with a bit of chaat masala or red chilli powder or a dash of lemon, and prepare your own shakarkandi chaat at home.

Here's a delicious recipe of the same.

Include this nutrient-rich veggie in your diet and see the results yourself!

