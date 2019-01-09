Diabetes: Eating These Crunchy Seeds May Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels

People with diabetes have to be watchful of their dietary habits, considering their eating habits may affect their blood sugar levels. Diabetes mellitus is a condition that can lead to other health problems over time, including coronary heart disease, which may lead to a heart attack and even stroke. It is a fact that diabetes cannot be treated completely, but can surely be managed with a few lifestyle and dietary changes. However, watching your dietary habits does not mean that one has to live a life of deprivation. Managing diabetes is all about making some easy changes to what you eat, how much you eat and when to eat. Here are few crunchy seeds that you may add to your everyday diet to manage blood sugar levels. You may eat them as is or can toss them in your salad or oatmeal.

If you are a diabetic and constantly feel hungry, then keep a handful of pumpkin seeds with you to avoid bingeing on sugary food items around you. Pumpkin seeds are known to supress appetite, further controlling untimely hunger pangs. Moreover, these crunchy seeds also improve insulin regulation and decrease oxidative stress.

Pumpkin seeds are known to supress appetite, further controlling untimely hunger pangs. ​

Sunflower seeds are packed with nutrients like vitamin B-1, vitamin E, copper, antioxidants, protein and fibre - all of which are known to control blood sugar levels. Make sure you deshell these seeds before consuming them. Add them to your curries, smoothies or trail mix to reap their maximum benefits. These seeds will not only curb your appetite but will also keep your blood sugar levels in control.

Add them to your curries, smoothies or trail mix to reap their maximum benefits. ​

Methi seeds, also known as fenugreek seeds, are excellent for diabetics. They are packed with fibre, which takes longer to digest and helps regulate the absorption of carbohydrates and sugars in the body. Moreover, the seeds are known to improve glucose tolerance and lower "bad" (LDL) cholesterol. To consume methi seeds, all you have to do is to soak them overnight in water and drink the water the next morning on an empty stomach.

Methi seeds are known to improve glucose tolerance and lower "bad" (LDL) cholesterol.​

Include these healthy crunchy seeds in your diabetic diet this winter and see the results yourself.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.