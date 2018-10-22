Diabetes Diet: 5 Healthy Carbohydrates You Must Include In your Diabetes Diet 

Diabetes Mellitus is a condition characterized by high blood sugar. Diabetes is one of the most common conditions faced by millions across the world presently. Late diagnosis and lack of awareness often makes diabetes management a tough nut to crack, but the fact is that a right diet and a healthy lifestyle can go a long way in keeping your blood sugar levels in check. When it comes to an ideal diabetes diet, there are endless myths - one of them is doing away with carbs altogether.

Carbohydrates are important for our body to generate energy, hence eliminating carbs from your diet completely may not be the best idea for your overall health. What you should do instead is include more complex carbohydrates in your diet. Complex carbohydrates are full of fibres. Fibres take long to breakdown hence they are not digested quickly by your system and prevent blood sugar spikes.

Here's a list of 5 Healthy Carbs You Should Include In Your Diet:

1. Sweet Potato: Known as shakarkandi in Hindi, the humble sweet potato has been a common street-side snack, turns out that the tuber is pretty good at regulating blood sugar levels too. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, sweet potatoes are very effective in ensuring that your blood sugar levels do not fluctuate. "Sweet potatoes are a traditional treatment for diabetes. They contain slow-release carbohydrate and the hormone adiponectin, a combination that helps keep blood sugar levels steady."

2. Buckwheat: The grain is rich in both insoluble and soluble fibre. The grain contains slow-release carbohydrates that help maintain steady blood sugar levels. Buckwheat is packed with magnesium and manganese, both of which are necessary for carbohydrate metabolism. Buckwheat has a low GI ranging between 49-51 which makes it ideal for diabetes.

3. Beans: Beans are a starchy form of carbohydrate and a high-fiber food. While the healthy carbohydrate content of every kind of bean varies, but that should not stop you from trying all forms of them be it red or black. You can thro them in salads, soup them or have them in sprouts.

4. Whole grains: The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends that adults should consume at least half of their grains as whole grains. Whole grains, unlike the refined grains they are not stripped of their rich fibre content. As noted earlier, fibre can help delay the absorption of glucose in the blood.

5. Dairy: Milk, cheese, and yogurt are all sources of healthy carbohydrates. It is best to choose the low-fat versions of them over the high fat ones.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.