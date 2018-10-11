Diabetes Management: What Makes Navratri Favourite Kuttu Or Buckwheat A Diabetes Superfood

The festive season is here in full swing. Sharad Navratri 2018 began on 10th October 2018 and would go on till 18th October 2018. Navratri is one of the most widely celebrated festivals of India. During the nine-day long celebrations, devotees worship nine incarnations of Goddess Durga and also observe ritualistic fasts or Navratri vrat. While fasting they abstain from consuming meat, alcohol, root vegetables and some cereals and grains. Buckwheat, or kuttu, is considered to be one of the vrat favourites along with sabudana and makhana. Buckwheat is an Asian plant of the dock family, producing starchy seeds or grains . These seeds are used to produce flour, which is used to make variety of vrat delicacies. Buckwheat is rich with many essential minerals. One 30g serving of buckwheat flour can provide 16% of the day's need of phosphorus and 22% of the daily requirement of magnesium. Buckwheat contains most essential amino acids, making it a good quality protein source. It is also packed with heart healthy flavonoids, which strengthen capillaries and promote smooth blood flow. It is gluten free, gut friendly and also an ideal pick for diabetics. Diabetes is a group of diseases that result in too much sugar in the blood. If left unmanaged, diabetes could also lead to kidney complications, heart ailments and obesity.





Diabetes Management: What Makes Kuttu Ideal For Diabetics?



The grain is rich in both insoluble and soluble fibre, which not only helps lower bad cholesterol but also help maintain blood sugar balance. Fibre delays digestion, which enables your system to process sugar slowly. This prevents untimely sugar spikes. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "the grain contains slow-release carbohydrates that help maintain steady blood sugar levels. It is abundant in magnesium and manganese, both of which are necessary for carbohydrate metabolism. Buckwheat has a low GI ranging between 49-51. This makes it a good choice for those suffering from metabolic syndrome and PCOS as well. Fagopyritols found in buckwheat act as insulin mediators and may be used in the treatment of diabetes and PCOS.



You can make a variety of dishes using kuttu, from puris, dosas and pizzas to blinis. With this recipe by Chef Gunjan Goela you can prepare delicious kuttu dosa in the comforts of your kitchen. It is advisable to leave out potato filling from the recipe. Potatoes are known to cause blood sugar spikes.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.