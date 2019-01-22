Diabetes Diet: 5 Desi Diabetic-Friendly Fruits To Include In Your Diet

Highlights Diabetics must be very careful about their diet Fruits has high amount of natural sugars Amrood, kokum and other desi fruits that are diabetic-friendly

Diabetes is a condition characterised by unhealthy levels of glucose in the blood. The condition is a result of the body's inability to regulate levels of blood sugar, either because the levels of insulin produced are not enough or because the body is not able to efficiently process the blood sugar. The former type of diabetes is known as Type-1 diabetes and the latter is known as Type-2 diabetes. Type-1 diabetes is caused by a malfunction of the immune system, which attacks the insulin producing cells in the pancreas and destroys them. On the other hand, a number of lifestyle and other factors contribute to the development of Type-2 diabetes. The risk of developing Type-2 diabetes increases if you don't indulge in physical activity or are overweight or obese. Nevertheless, diabetes patients have to be very mindful of what they eat on a daily basis.

One of the biggest queries that diabetes patients have is whether or not they can partake in fruits. This is because fruits tend to have a high glycaemic index as they are naturally rich in sugars. However, there are certain fruits that diabetics may be able to indulge in, without causing a drastic spike in the levels of their blood sugar. These fruits, when eaten in the right portion sizes, may even be able to help diabetes patients in regulating blood sugar levels.

Also Read: 5 Vegetables You Must Include In Your Diabetes Diet

Here are some desi or Indian fruits that are diabetic-friendly:

1. Papita (Papaya)

Papita or papaya is a desi fruit that has a number of benefits for us. India is one of the biggest producers and exporters of papaya worldwide. The tropical fruit has a low glycaemic index (GI) and is rich in antioxidants, which may help in regulation of blood sugar levels.

2. Amrood (Guava)

The green tropical fruit is enjoyed widely around the country. Guava is another low GI fruit that is also rich in fibre- a 100 gm of the fruit's portion contains 5 gm of fibre (as per USDA data). Guava may be consumed in the form of juice or eaten whole, in order to regulate blood sugar levels.

3. Mangustaan (Mangosteen)

This exotic-looking fruit is a slightly-sweet and tangy fruit that is also known as the Queen of Fruits or the Food of Gods. It is known to improve immunity, due to the presence of vitamin C and antioxidants present in it. This may help people with diabetes as oxidative stress is linked with symptoms of diabetes.

Also Read: Jamun Seeds For Diabetics: Here's How You Can Use Them In Your Diet

Diabetes Diet: Mangosteen is rich in antioxidants

4. Tarbooz (Watermelon)

This refreshing low GI fruit is a favourite of numerous people, as it is delicious in taste. Watermelon or tarbooz is a popular fruit in India and is a diabetic-friendly food, as it boosts kidney function. Watermelon may also protect against nerve damage, which may be caused due to diabetes.

5. Kokum

The tarty fruit is used as a flavouring agent in a number of Indian curries and dishes. However, it is also rich in antioxidants which fight oxidative stress. Also known as Garcinia Indica, kokum may protect liver function, which may be at risk of getting impaired in diabetics. It is also rich in antioxidants and has a low GI value.

It is important for diabetics to keep a check on their levels of glycated haemoglobin (Hb1Ac) and watch what they eat on a daily basis. Moderate levels of exercise may also help diabetics regulate symptoms of the disease.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.