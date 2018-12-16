Diabetes Diet: 5 Delicious Diabetic-Friendly Snack Recipes To Try

Highlights Diabetics must be very careful about their diet Snacking is a very important part of diabetes diet Cashew cookies, dates and pistachio muffins and other recipes

Diabetes is a condition characterised by unhealthy levels of glucose or sugar in the blood. Chronically high blood sugar is a persistent condition afflicting millions of people around the world. It may be caused by insulin resistance or lack of insulin production in the body. Insulin is a key hormone produced in the body that is responsible for regulating levels of blood sugar in the body. In Type-1 diabetes, insulin is not produced in the body, while in Type-2 diabetes, the body produces insulin but is unable to use it adequately to regulate blood sugar. Both these types of diabetes can be managed through medication and a number of lifestyle changes. In both these types of diabetes, the patients' diets are extremely crucial for regulation of blood sugar levels. This means that diabetics should be very careful of what they eat and must monitor the glycaemic index of everything that is on their plates.

Snacking is a very important part of any diabetes diet, as it makes sure that the patient has a steady release of blood sugar, which is neither spiking, nor falling. However, diabetics cannot snack on sugary or salty or fried foods and must only rely on healthy snacks to make sure that their blood sugar levels are under control. An ideal diabetes-friendly snack must have low calories and must be made from ingredients or foods with low glycaemic index, and it must be high in fibre and healthy polyunsaturated fats. They don't have to be boring or unpalatable at all. In fact, there is plenty of room to make diabetic-friendly snacks healthy as well as tasty.

Here are five delicious snack recipes that are all diabetes friendly:

1. Date and Pistachio Muffins: Dates are one of the best healthy sweeteners that sugar can be safely swapped with. This recipe of dates and pistachio muffins boasts of high protein and fibre content and combines taste and health for diabetics.

2. Cashew Nut Cookies: Cashews are full of proteins, fats and vitamins and may also help control blood sugar levels for diabetics. These cashew nut cookies are fortified with the fibre content of flaxseeds and make for great diabetic-friendly evening snacks.

Diabetes diet: Diabetic-friendly healthy cashew cookies

3. Hassel Back Sweet Potatoes: Chuck the starchy white potatoes and go for this healthy sweet potato dish, which is prepared using Himalayan salt and is baked.

4. Strawberry Quinoa Pancakes: Containing the goodness of strawberries and the fibre and protein punch of quinoa, these pancakes make for light and healthy indulgences for diabetics.

5. Mixed Beans Salad: Beans and legumes like rajma (red beans) and chickpeas (chhole) are great for regulating blood sugar levels as they are rich in proteins. This mixed beans salad is healthy, low-calorie and is incredibly filling.

Diabetics must make sure that they indulge in sweets and sweet snacks in limited portions, especially if their levels of Hb1Ac or glycated haemoglobin are not healthy. Consult your nutritionist or physician before adding any new dish to your diabetic diet.

