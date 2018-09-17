Diabetes: 8 Important Diet Tips To Manage Blood Sugar Levels and Control Diabetes

We all know, diabetes is an incurable disease; however, one can manage it well through eating healthy diet, engaging in exercises and leading a physically active lifestyle. Ideally, in order to manage blood sugar levels, you must avoid high carb foods and include more protein- and fibre- rich foods that will help control diabetes and keep your blood glucose levels in check. Moreover, if you are a diabetic, you must ensure that you are maintaining a healthy weight so that your blood sugar levels are stable. It is imperative to plan your diabetes diet so that you know you are getting enough of the right type of foods in your diet. While there isn't just one perfect food that can provide all essential nutrients your body would need, the key is to incorporate a mix of healthy foods including vegetables, whole grains, low-fat or fat-free dairy products, lean protein like chicken and fish and fresh fruits.

We enlist some important diet tips that you should keep in mind in order to keep your blood sugar levels in check.

Instead of having three big meals, have five small meals through the day to keep blood glucose levels stable. Choose healthy small and frequent meals to ensure controlled symptoms of diabetes. Choose to eat low glycaemic foods, which means foods that have low amount of carbs. High carb foods spike your blood sugar levels. This doesn't mean that you completely avoid carbs, instead include low carbs like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, grains like quinoa, barley, et al, and dairy products like milk, cheese, soy milk, et al. Don't forget to load up on fibre rich foods. Fibre helps keep you fuller for longer. In fact, fibre takes time to digest completely, reducing the chance of spiking blood sugar levels immediately. So, always ensure fibre rich snacks like beans, barley, and fruits like apples, pears, berries and citrus, and vegetables like broccoli, carrots and beets. Ditch the refined sugar and choose to include sugar alternatives like jaggery, coconut sugar and raw honey. However, no matter how healthy these substitutes may look like, make sure you don't overeat them. Don't give up on fats completely, instead choose healthy carbs and fats. Monounsaturated fats like canola oil, nuts, avocadoes and olive can actually lower your blood sugar levels. Always choose whole foods like whole wheat flour, whole wheat pasta and bread and brown rice. Don't forget to eat snacks as they help curb hunger while adding a nutritious energy boost to your day. Do choose foods wisely. Look for products with hidden sugar in them. Do not ignore them, as they may turn out to be your health's worst enemies. Tomato ketchup, sauces, dressings, et al have hidden sugar that not only negatively impact your blood sugar levels but also affect your overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.