Diabetes: 3 Herbal Drinks That May Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels Naturally

Managing diabetes is not tough, only if you have timed your diet and exercises well. A healthy diet, exercises and a fit lifestyle could easily help control your unstable blood sugar levels and reduce the symptoms of this lifestyle health condition. While there are medications that may help control diabetes, there are certain home remedies that could also keep the blood sugar levels in check. We have such wonders hidden in our kitchens and gardens. Some herbs are said to help manage diabetes, the healthy way. We tell you some of the herbal drinks you could prepare at home to ensure a healthy body. Make sure you complement them with a balanced diet, physical activity and lead a fit and healthy lifestyle to see effective results. Also, do consult a doctor before making any such changes in your life to avoid any complication.

Herbal drinks to manage blood sugar levels:

1. Ginseng tea

Known for its immunity-boosting and disease-fighting benefits, this Chinese herb has many studies that have proved positive for diabetes. As per the researchers, ginseng tends to slow down carbohydrate absorption; increases cell's ability to use glucose; and increase insulin secretion from the pancreas. You could prepare ginseng tea in the morning to keep blood glucose levels in check. While ginseng is available in tablet and powder forms, it is best to consume it in fresh form.

2. Aloe vera tea

According to a study published in the journal of Clinical Pharmacy and Therapeutics, aloe vera could help improve HbA1c levels in people with type-2 diabetes and reduce fasting plasma glucose levels in those with prediabetics. Aloe vera has long been used as a herbal medicine to treat and manage most health conditions. It is used in its raw form; all you need to do is to let the sap dry and then steep it into water. Drink the elixir and bring some stability in the blood sugar levels.

3. Sage tea

Sage has shown to have the ability to boost insulin activity in diabetics. All you need to do is simply pour a cupful of boiling water over a tablespoon of sage leaves and steep to the desired strength before straining out the leaves. Drinking sage tea in the morning could be more effective.

Make sure you consult a doctor before switching to any of these remedies, as consuming both medication and these herbal drinks simultaneously could drop your blood sugar levels significantly, further causing unwanted complications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.