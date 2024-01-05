Dhokla Lays, Biryani Lays And More: Man Uses AI To Re-Imagine Lays Flavours

Photo Credit: LikedIn/Abhishek Prabhu

The power of artificial intelligence (AI) never fails to amaze us. In fact, today we can see heavy use of artificial intelligence in almost every walk of life. While some are reaching out to AI for knowledge, some use it just for entertainment purposes. Then there are some, who create an imaginative world with its power. One such recent work that left us amazed is re-imaging desi flavours of a popular crisp brand Lays. A person named Abhishek Prabhu took to LinkedIn to share his versions of desi-stye lays.

We all know, Lays has a special version - 'Magic Masala' to satiate the Indian palate. But have you ever imagined how it would be if you got Lays of biryani, dhokla, and other such flavours? Abhishek could imagine, courtesy of Artificial Intelligence! He shared a post featuring his versions of Desi Lays and wrote alongside, "Ever noticed how the 'India's Magic Masala' flavour in Lays is a bit... well, general?"

Abhishek went on to write, "India's culinary scene is much more than a single masala and I couldn't help but think we're selling our culinary heritage short with such a broad brushstroke. So, I've been playing around with the idea of reimagining these regional flavours for a global audience. Imagine a snack range that's not just 'Indian Masala' but a spectrum of India's culinary diversity."

He further gave options through some images and asked, "Which flavour would actually be a good bet amongst these? Let me know in the comments below!"

Find the post here:

The ideas instantly grabbed the attention of LinkedIn users and they started sharing their thoughts in the comments section.

"Crazy," read a comment. Another person wrote, "I want butter chicken Lays". A person also wrote, "Lays never stops to impress".

A person commented, "Can't wait for Lays to see this post and make these flavours." A comment read, "Amazing imagination and ideas".

