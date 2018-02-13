DHA Fish Oil Concentrate May Boost Immune System: 4 More Surprising Benefits of Fish Oil 

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) Fish Oil concentrate may facilitate immune system, says new study. According to the study published in The Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry, the concentrate may have immense immunomodulatory properties which can prove to be fruitful for healthy immune system in middle aged obese adults.The human pilot study took into account an ex vivo model of B-cell cytokines-small proteins important in immune signaling-to confirm if the high-DHA fish oil concentrate's effects were pathway dependent. The findings revealed that high-DHA concentrate could modulate human B-cell activity. However the studies said that there is need for further testing in a larger cohort.Researchers said that animal studies have consistently proven that omega-3s robustly improve various aspects of immunity, including inflammation. However, to-date, B cell activation has not been well studied in humans with omega-3s, in addition to this their isn't adequate data on its underlying mechanisms.Observing the immune enhancing properties of high-DHA fish oil on B cells in humans is afeat, researchers were very kicked about.The researchers are optimistic that as the prevalence of inflammatory and chronic diseases in the population rises, the results may prove especially relevant.Here are some more benefits of fish oil that you may not have knownStudies suggest that omega-3 could rescue pain and stiffness related to rheumatoid arthritis. A diet high in fish oil may also boost the effectiveness of anti-inflammatory drugs.Fish oil is known for improving eye vision also it helps in avoiding age-related muscular degeneration. Omega-3 fatty acids make the tiny blood vessels of the eyes stronger and healthier. Consuming fish oil is also known to help those suffering from dry eyes.Since omega-3 has anti-inflammatory properties, fish oil helps in opening up the hair follicles and promoting hair growth, thereby making up for daily hair loss. Also, since Omega-3 is a healthy fat, it prevents dry and flaky scalp.A number of studies have suggested that levels of Omega-3 are lower in the bloodstreams of those suffering from depression. It is therefore suggested, for those suffering from depression, to increase their intake of Omega-3 fatty acid. While more research is underway in this area, initial results suggest that Omega-3 helps improve the effectiveness of some anti-depressants as well.