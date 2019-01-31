Detox By Adding These Herbs In Your Daily Diet

Indian household kitchens are a treasure trove of healthy ingredients. Not only do they add flavours to our meals and curries, but also fill them up with healthful properties. If you are looking to detox, then apart from vegetables and fruits, few culinary herbs can come quite handy too. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Traditionally, culinary herbs were used not only to add subtle flavours but to preserve and enhance the healthful properties of foods; many have been shown to be concentrated sources of antioxidants and medicinal oils with antibacterial effects. Eaten regularly, herbs can work synergistically with other foods to boost health in many ways, including enhancing digestive health and detoxification."



Basil, cilantro and parsley are three herbs that can help in detoxification to a great extent. Basil contains eugenol that is known to have anti-inflammatory effect on joints and the digestive tract. This also serves as a mild diuretic. On the other hand, cilantro is a humble herb that contains detoxifying, anti-bacterial and immune-enhancing essential oils that help in eliminating heavy metals from the body. In order to make the most of the herb, it is advised to use it as a garnish on salads, rice dishes etc., as cooking it might just destroy its essential oils and flavour.



Parsley is rich in antioxidants that can help relieve inflammation in the kidneys and the bladder, notes the book 'Healing Foods'. You can chew it at the end of the meal to aid digestion. You can also combine these three herbs in a drink by infusing them in water and consume the strained mixture as a healthy detox drink.



So, the next time you plan to go on a detox spree, do include these herbs in your regime.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.