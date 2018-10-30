Dengue Spreads Tentacles In Delhi: 4 Home Remedies To Prevent And Treat Dengue

The National Capital has been dealing with the menace of mosquito-borne viral diseases for quite some time now. As many as 290 fresh cases of dengue were reported in Delhi in the week ending October 27, as compared to 190 in the previous week, according to a municipal report released on Monday. As per the latest report, 1,310 people have been diagnosed with the vector-borne disease in Delhi so far. However, the numbers are still less compared to last year's Dengue cases which were 3,272 for the same duration. Around 830 new dengue cases surfaced in the month of October, which account for over 64 per cent of the total cases reported this season, the report said. So far, death of a 13-year-old girl from Wazirabad area, who succumbed to dengue on September 18 at Hindurao Hospital, has been confirmed. According to the report, 427 cases of malaria and 129 cases of chikungunya were also reported this season until October 27. In 2015, Delhi saw its worst dengue outbreak with more than 11,800 cases and 60 deaths, according to the civic bodies.
Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease caused by the Aedes mosquito infected with a dengue virus. It is a seasonal menace that many cities in India face every year, especially post the monsoon months. Dengue has flu-like symptoms that take about 3 to 4 days to appear. There is vaccine available for dengue but the symptoms like fever and muscle pain can be managed with a help of medication.
Signs And Symptoms Of Dengue
A drop in platelet count is one of the major symptoms of dengue fever. The most common symptoms include:
- Sudden high fever
- Headaches
- Heaviness or pain behind the eyes
- Joint and muscle pain
- Tiredness and exhaustion
- Nausea
- Skin rash
- Low blood pressure
Here are some genius home remedies to prevent and treat Dengue:
- Papaya Leaves: Dr. Gargi Sharma, Delhi-based Wellness Expert, says, "Papaya leaves are known to help in increasing the platelet count and reduce the symptoms of fever like body ache, chills, fatigue and nausea." Best way to use papaya leaves for dengue fever is to crush them and consume or drink its juice, which will help in flushing out the toxins.
- Giloy: As per Ayurveda, giloy helps in maintaining the metabolic rate, strengthening the immune system and protects our body against infections. Dr. Gargi Sharma recommends to boil the giloy stems and drink it as a herbal drink.
- Tulsi Leaves And Black Pepper: Delhi-based Nutritionist Dr. Simran Saini suggests to consume a drink made by boiling tulsi leaves and adding about 2 grams of black pepper to it. This drink helps in building your immunity and acts as an antibacterial element.
- Fenugreek Leaves: We all know the health properties that fenugreek seeds has but its leaves are equally beneficial, especially in combating dengue fever. Fenugreek leaves act as a sedative to ease pain and promote more restful sleep for people suffering from dengue fever. You can soak the leaves in water and then drink it or you can get methi powder and mix it with water and have it.