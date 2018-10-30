Dengue Spreads Tentacles In Delhi: 4 Home Remedies To Prevent And Treat Dengue

The National Capital has been dealing with the menace of mosquito-borne viral diseases for quite some time now. As many as 290 fresh cases of dengue were reported in Delhi in the week ending October 27, as compared to 190 in the previous week, according to a municipal report released on Monday. As per the latest report, 1,310 people have been diagnosed with the vector-borne disease in Delhi so far. However, the numbers are still less compared to last year's Dengue cases which were 3,272 for the same duration. Around 830 new dengue cases surfaced in the month of October, which account for over 64 per cent of the total cases reported this season, the report said. So far, death of a 13-year-old girl from Wazirabad area, who succumbed to dengue on September 18 at Hindurao Hospital, has been confirmed. According to the report, 427 cases of malaria and 129 cases of chikungunya were also reported this season until October 27. In 2015, Delhi saw its worst dengue outbreak with more than 11,800 cases and 60 deaths, according to the civic bodies.



Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease caused by the Aedes mosquito infected with a dengue virus. It is a seasonal menace that many cities in India face every year, especially post the monsoon months. Dengue has flu-like symptoms that take about 3 to 4 days to appear. There is vaccine available for dengue but the symptoms like fever and muscle pain can be managed with a help of medication.



Signs And Symptoms Of Dengue



A drop in platelet count is one of the major symptoms of dengue fever. The most common symptoms include:

Sudden high fever

Headaches

Heaviness or pain behind the eyes

Joint and muscle pain

Tiredness and exhaustion

Nausea

Skin rash

Low blood pressure

Here are some genius home remedies to prevent and treat Dengue:

