Delhi High Court Directs Action On Unauthorised Cafes In Majnu Ka Tila Amid Safety Risks

Majnu Ka Tila is a popular gastronomic hub in Delhi, renowned for its affordable cafes serving Tibetan and Asian cuisine, along with several Instagram-worthy dishes. The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed authorities to take "appropriate action" against several cafes, bars, and restaurants in Majnu Ka Tila that are allegedly operating without sanctioned building plans and fire safety measures. According to reports, the order comes amid rising concerns over structural safety in this popular food destination in North Delhi.

Safety Risks In Multi-Storey Buildings In Majnu Ka Tila

The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that claimed numerous unauthorised restaurants are functioning in multi-storey buildings along the Yamuna riverbank. The plea alleged that many of these structures include illegal basements, rooftops, and recreational spaces, creating what petitioners described as an "immediate and life-threatening hazard."

The petition also sought directions for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Fire Services to enforce the National Building Code and fire safety norms. It highlighted that most buildings lack staircases beyond the third or fourth floor, leaving only "small, low-capacity lifts" for vertical access.

Court Directs Swift Action Within Three Months

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela noted that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has already registered a suo motu complaint based on the PIL. The court disposed of the petition with instructions to review the grievances and take action "as warranted under law" within three months.

DDA's counsel informed the court that the complaint has been logged on the Special Task Force portal for unauthorised constructions.

Safety Concerns After Recent Fire Tragedy

As per reports, the plea referred to the recent nightclub fire in Goa as a stark reminder of what could happen in similar circumstances if safety norms are ignored. With Majnu Ka Tila being a major culinary hotspot frequented by Delhi University students and food lovers, the court's directive underscores the urgent need for compliance to prevent potential disasters.