Father's Stress May Alter Child's Brain Development: 5 Foods To Combat Stress Naturally

Have you been working extra number of hours or are carrying too much stress back home. Here's another reason why you must take a break and calm down. The piling stress may not just affect your overall health but your offspring's brain development too, says a study. According to a latest study, fathers taking too much stress may impact their sperms which could further alter the cognitive development of their child.

The research helps to look in to the role that fathers play in the brain development of their kids.One of the previous research conducted over mice found that adult male mice, experiencing chronic periods of mild stress, have offspring with a reduced response to stress; changes in stress reactivity have been linked to some neuropsychiatric disorders, including depression and PTSD. The research was conducted by Tracy Bale at the University of Maryland School.

After isolating the mechanism of the reduced response, they discovered that the father's sperm, exhibited changes in its genetic material known as microRNA. This genetic material or microRNA play a significant role, in which genes become functional proteins.

Through the study, the researchers were able to discover new details about these microRNA changes. The findings revealed that, n the male reproductive tract, the caput epididymis, the structure where sperm matures, releases tiny vesicles packed with microRNA that can fuse with sperm to change its cargo delivered to the egg.

Now this caput epididymis responded to the father's stress. They started altering the content of these vesicles.

The findings of the study were presented at AAAS 2018 annual meeting in Austin.

The researchers also warned that even mild environmental challenges can take a toll on the development and potentially the health of future offspring.

By learning more about links of father's stress and its risk on his offspring, men would be compelled to better understand, detect, and prevent these disorders.

Stress and anxiety are amongst the world's top killers along with stroke and cancers presently. Be it the professional commitments or deadlines or our personal equations, stress has invaded our lives much more intimately than ever.

Stress and anxiety has got a lot to do with your lifestyle and diet. And most of it could be managed at home front.

Here are some foods that you can eat to beat stress naturally.

1. Lentils

Packed with vitamin B which is known to reduce fatigue and tiredness, lentils can work wonders to rev up your energy levels, while combating pre-existing stress and anxiety.

2. Banana

Bananas are rich in vitamin C which is an effective stress fighting nutrient. Bananas also help repair cell damage caused due to stress.

3. Yogurt

The calcium content of yogurt can help cut down stress effectively. It also has good bacteria that kill anxiety and depression. Have them with your meals or blend it in your smoothies, but don't forget to have yogurt as much as possible

4. Coconut

Coconut contains medium chain fats that improve our mental health and cut down negativity. Did you know, that the scent of the coconut is also known to have a psychological effect that helps reduce anxiety and slows out heart rate.

5. Oats

A bowl of oats and some fresh fruits finished off with a drop of honey right in the morning will keep your mood swings in place. Oat meal boosts positive energy as it is considered to be a serotonin enhancer, also known as the happiness hormone.

(Inputs IANS)