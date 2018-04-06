Dairy Products May Improve Bone Strength In Men; 5 More Foods To Eat For Strong Bones

Highlights A new study has linked consumption of dairy products with bone health. Dairy products like milk, yogurt, cheese can make bones stronger. Egg yolks and nuts are also foods that promote bone health.

Our mothers knew what they were saying when they insisted that we drink our daily glass of milk. A new study has credited high consumption of dairy products like milk, yogurt and cheese with higher bone density and spinal strength in men. The study, which was published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Density, indicates that men who have more dairy products have higher volumetric mineral bone density and stronger vertebrae.

The study was conducted by a group of researchers from Hebrew SeniorLife's Institute for Aging Research (IFAR), Wageningen University, Tilburg University, University of Reading, and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC). "Previous studies found that dairy foods were associated with higher areal bone mineral density (BMD). However, data on bone geometry or compartment-specific bone density is lacking", said a report on the study in the Journal of BMD. The researchers studied the results on 1,522 men and 1,104 women aged between 32 to 81 years of age.

The study examined the quantitative computed tomography (QCT) measures of bone and related it to dairy intake in individual participants. These measures provided information on the bone geometry and compartment-specific bone density, both of which are important determining factors of bone strength. A positive trend was seen in the relationship between dairy consumption and bine strength, and this remained independent of the levels of vitamin D serum in the body.

If you're looking to increase bone strength, here are some other foods that may help:

1. Leafy Veggies

Veggies like spinach and kale are great for bone strength.

2. Soya Beans

Soya beans and foods made from them are great dairy-free alternatives to load up on all the calcium that your bones need.

3. Egg Yolks

Egg yolks, which often get thrown out because of cholesterol fears, are great sources of vitamin D, which is essential for the body.

4. Orange Juice

Orange juice has vitamin D for bone health.

5. Nuts

Nuts are also great sources of calcium and are healthy snacking options too.



