Crash Diets May Up The Risk Of Heart Diseases; Switch To Heart-Friendly Foods

Crash diets are believed to cause a transient deterioration in heart function, as per Science Daily. Crash diets that are also known as meal replacement programmes have become increasingly fashionable in the past few years, as per the researchers. These diets have a very low calorie content of 600 to 800 kilocalories per day and can be effective for losing weight, reducing blood pressure and reversing diabetes, but the effects on heart are still being studied.

According to the researchers, this study used magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to investigate the impact of a very low calorie diet on heart function and the distribution of fat in the liver, abdomen and heart muscle. For the study, researchers included 21 obese volunteers, average age of whom was 52 years and six were men. Participants were asked to consume a very low calorie diet of 600 to 800 kcal per day for about eight weeks. MRI was performed at the start of the study and after one and eight weeks.

After one week, total body fat, visceral fat and liver fat had all significantly fallen by an average of six percent, 11 percent and 42 percent respectively. This was accompanied by significant improvement in insulin resistance, fasting total cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure. However, after a week, heart fat content had risen by 44 percent.

While crash diet may look appealing to the people who want to lose weight, it can have poor effects on your health in the long run. Here are some foods that can keep your heart health in check.

1. Fibre rich foods

Fibre rich foods have immensely beneficial properties for preventing heart diseases. They are good sources of nutrients, phytochemicals and antioxidants. Choose whole grains, whole fruits, sprouted legumes in your diet. Add nuts and seeds that may help too.

2. Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids decrease inflammation, prevent blood clotting, lower LDL cholesterol and have a positive effect on the heart's rhythm. Include flaxseed oil, leafy vegetables, walnuts, et al in your daily diet.

3. Folate

According to a study published in the journal Clinical Nutrition, folic acid lowers the risk of stroke by 12 percent by reducing artery wall thickening. Include spinach, min, Bengal gram, green gram, black gram and soy in your diet.

4. Lycopene

Lycopene is an antioxidant that has established its protective role in lowering blood pressure and C reactive protein-a marker of cardiac inflammation.