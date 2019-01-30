Consumption Of Vitamin D May Lower Risk Of Diabetes: Eat These Vitamin D-Rich Foods

According to a recent study, published in the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS), consumption of vitamin D could help promote greater insulin sensitivity, further helping lower the risk of developing type-2 diabetes. Vitamin D is an essential nutrient that is required by our body for optimum functioning. Vitamin D helps in promoting bone health as well.



The study was conducted on 680 women aged 35 to 74 years among which 24 (3.5 percent) reported using vitamin D supplements. The researchers analysed and found a negatively association of vitamin D supplementation with high glucose levels.



In addition, habitual exposure to the sun also provided the same association, demonstrating that vitamin D deficiencies are associated with high blood glucose levels, said the study.



"Although a causal relationship has not been proven, low levels of vitamin D may play a significant role in Type-2 diabetes mellitus. Vitamin D supplementation may help improve blood sugar control, but intervention studies are still needed," said JoAnn Pinkerton, Executive Director at the North American Menopause Society (NAMS).



Here Is A List Of Few Vitamin D-Rich Foods That You Can Include In Your Diet:



Milk



Packed with many health-benefiting properties, milk is an excellent source of the 'sunshine vitamin', also known as vitamin D. Drinking a glass of milk in breakfast daily can give 20% of your daily requirement of vitamin D.





Orange Juice



Orange is one fruit that is brimming with high amounts of vitamin D. You can have it raw or also in the form of juice to reap its maximum benefits.



Mushrooms



Mushrooms are a great source of vitamin D and can be easily included in our diet. Toss them in your salads, sandwiches, soups and wraps. Apart from vitamin D, mushrooms are rich in B vitamins like B1, B2 and B5.



You can eat these foods as is or even make them a part of your daily meals by adding them in your curries, salads and drinks.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



