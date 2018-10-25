Consumption Of These 3 Sour Foods At Night Can Cause Water Retention

When we talk about healthy lifestyle, dinner plays a crucial role. There is no denying the fact that it is important to eat your dinner at the right time. However, that doesn't mean in any way that you end up bingeing on all things greasy. Apart from keeping your dinner light, it is also important to check whether you're consuming the right kind of foods or not. For instance, consumption of sour food at night can lead to water retention in the body. Yes, you read that right. Since sour foods are acidic in nature, they tend to disturb the digestion process and end up causing acidity. They may aggravate cold and cough as well. According to Ayurveda expert Dr. Dhanvantri Tyagi, "Consumption of sour foods during the night may aggravate your vata dosh."

Eating sour foods at night may come in way of your weight loss goals too. According to the book, '101 Weight Loss Tips' by Dr. Shikha Sharma, here is a list of 3 such foods that can cause water retention, if consumed at night:



1. Sambhar

As per Ayurvedic dietary habits, sour foods are best left avoided, especially during the night. For instance, consumption of sambhar at night can lead to water retention as it is prepared using imly or tamarind, which is sour in taste and acidic in nature.

2. Kadhi

Sorry kadhi lovers, but you may want to hear this out. Souring agents play an important role in Indian regional cuisine. Since kadhi is made using curd, which is a souring agent, this delight ends up falling in the same category as well. After eating kadhi at night, you are likely to experience bloating and uneasiness.

3. Hot and Sour Soup

There is no denying the fact that hot and sour soup acts as a perfect companion in those long winter nights. However, you may want to keep it as an afternoon snack, since its consumption at night is also said to cause water retention in the body. Water retention can make you gain temporary water weight, which can further hamper your weight loss goals.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.