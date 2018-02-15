Consuming Yogurt May Reduce Heart Disease Risk; Try These Foods Too!

According to a study published in the American journal of Hypertension, consuming more than two servings of yogurt per week may lower the risk of developing heart disease or stroke. High blood pressure or hypertension is a major cardiovascular disease risk factor. Clinical trials have previously demonstrated beneficial effects of dairy consumption on cardiovascular health. Yogurt may independently be related to cardiovascular disease risk.

"We hypothesised that long-term yogurt intake might reduce the risk of cardiovascular problems since some previous small studies had shown beneficial effects of fermented dairy products," said Justin Buendia from Boston University School of Medicine in the US. "Our results provide important new evidence that yogurt may benefit heart health alone or as a consistent part of a diet rich in fiber-rich fruits, vegetables, and whole grains," said Buendia.

The research included over 55,000 women with high blood pressure from the Nurses' Health Study and 18,000 men who participated in the Health Professionals Follow-up Study. Higher intakes of yogurt were associated with a 30 percent reduction in risk of myocardial infraction or heart attack among the women and 19 percent reduction in men. The conclusion was that higher yogurt intake paired with a healthy diet was associated with greater reduction in cardiovascular disease risk among hypertensive women and men.

Apart from yogurt, try these foods that may help in keeping your heart safe from various health hazards.

1. Oats

Oats are said to comprise of a type of fiber that helps to bind bile acids and expel them from the body. These bile acids are made from cholesterol. A diet including oats may help reduce cholesterol levels in our body.

2. Berries

Berries are packed with antioxidants and help to significantly reduce blood pressure. They also boost good cholesterol or HDL that help endeavor towards a healthy heart.

3. Salmon

Salmon is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids and digestible protein that aides in strengthening the heart muscles.

4. Legumes

Legumes are great for the heart, considering they have antioxidants, proteins and fiber. They are a great source of folate that helps in increasing the platelet count.

