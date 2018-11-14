Coffee May Lower Diabetes Risk; Drinks That May Help Too

According to a research study gathered at a satellite symposium hosted by the Institute for Scientific Information on Coffee (ISIC) at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) annual meeting in Berlin, drinking a cupful of coffee could lower the risk of type-2 diabetes. During the symposium, researchers reviewed the latest scientific research on the association between coffee consumption and type-2 diabetes risk; including their own meta-analysis of the data entitled 'Coffee consumption and reduced risk of developing type-2 diabetes' that looked at 30 prospective studies, with a total of 1,185,210 participants.

The researchers explored the potential mechanistic perspectives behind the inverse association between coffee consumption and T2D, presenting a summary of the research that has been undertaken in this area. The research suggests that a number of factors may be involved including an antioxidant effect, an anti-inflammatory effect, thermogenic effect or the modulation of microbiome diversity. The researchers also drew their own research into coffee compounds like caffeic acid and cafestol.

Here are the key research findings that were highlighted in the conference:

The inverse association between coffee consumption and type-2 diabetes was shown in both men and women.

Meta-analyses have suggested that drinking three to four cups of coffee per day is associated with approximate 25 percent lower risk of developing type-2 diabetes.

Meta-analyses have suggested that both caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee is associated with a reduced risk of type-2 diabetes.

A number of potentially clinically relevant compounds are present in coffee, including: caffeine, hydroxycinnamic acids notably chlorogenic acid, trigonelline, diterpenes, cafestol, kahweol, and caffeic acid.

Here are some more drinks that may help manage diabetes:

1. Karela juice

Karela, or bitter gourd, may not have been our most favourite veggie; thanks to its bitter taste, but it is said that it can do wonders to keep your blood sugar levels in control. As per some studies conducted in the past, bitter gourd has a few substances with anti-diabetic properties. Karela also contains an insulin-like compound known as Polypeptide-p or p-insulin, which is known to control diabetes naturally. Drink a glassful of karela juice and see the results for yourself.

2. Ginseng tea

Ginseng is a Chinese herb that tends to slow down carbohydrate absorption in the body, further increasing the ability of cells to use glucose, and increase insulin secretion from the pancreas.

3. Fenugreek water

Fenugreek water or methi dana, are known for its anti-diabetic properties. According to a study published in the International Journal for Vitamin and Nutrition Research, daily dose of 10 grams of methi seeds soaked in hot water may help control type-2 diabetes. Methi dana consists of fibre and helps in slowing down digestion process, further regulating the absorption of carbohydrates and sugar.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.