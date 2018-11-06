Clove For Diabetes: How Does Clove Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Pungent and peppery, cloves are used in a variety of curries and pulao for its distinct flavour. Cloves can be found both in whole and ground forms, and both of them are pretty popular in Indian kitchens. The warming spice is a winter favourite too and has many potent medicinal properties that helps keep cold, cough, nausea, digestive disorders and flu at bay. Ayurveda has many healing concoctions or kadhas that uses clove as one of its main ingredients. Did you know clove may also help stabilise your blood sugar levels? Read on to know how.





Alongside it's antiseptic properties, cloves also offer anti-inflammatory, analgesic and digestive health benefits for diabetes. Cloves also help keep your blood sugar levels in check and are known to promote insulin production, further controlling diabetes. A recent study, published in Journal Natural Medicine, examined the hypoglycaemic effects of clove on genetically diabetic mice and found that the extract helps increase the secretion of insulin and improve the function of cells that produce insulin.



Insulin is a hormone that helps keep your blood sugar levels in control. Among diabetics, the insulin hormone is often impaired, which is why it gets difficult for the system to process how much sugar is needed and how much is extra. Clove oil also helps in maintaining the insulin levels. The postprandial insulin and glucose response mechanism is improved significantly on consuming clove oil.



Another way of making the most of clove is through clove tea. Here's how you can make clove tea at home:



1. Take a teaspoon of clove in mortar and pestle and grind them coarsely.

2. Add this powder to a cup of water and allow it to boil for 8-10 minutes.

3. Once it starts boiling, add half a teaspoon of tea powder and let this mixture steep for few more minutes.

4. Strain the liquid and allow it cool.

5. Drink this tea





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



