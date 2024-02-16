Chef Imtiaz Qureshi, Padma Shri Recipient, Dies At 93

Photo Credit: X/ Chef Kunal Kapur

Legendary Indian chef Imtiaz Qureshi, the mastermind behind the culinary excellence of ITC Hotels, died this morning (February 16, 2024). Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share the news of Chef Imtiaz's death. "With great sadness and a heavy heart, I regret to inform you of the heartbreaking news of the passing of Padma Shri Chef Mr Imtiaz Qureshi, who departed from this world earlier this morning," tweeted Chef Kunal.

He further mentioned the culinary contributions of Chef Imtiaz Qureshi and informed that his legacy will be "remembered and cherished" forever.

With great sadness and a heavy heart, I regret to inform you of the heartbreaking news of the passing of Padmashree Chef Mr. Imtiaz Qureshi, who departed from this world earlier this morning. His culinary legacy and contributions will forever be remembered and cherished.

Restaurateur and founder of Indigo Hospitality P Ltd, Anurag Katriar also took to the social media platform X to share his condolences with the departed soul. "End of an era," he mentioned.

"Just heard that the legendary Master Chef, Imtiaz Qureshi, the man behind Dum Pukht & Bukhara & many other iconic places, is no more. He was undoubtedly the original rockstar of the Indian Culinary World! RIP Chef!" the tweet read

Born on February 2, 1931, in Lucknow, Chef Imtiaz was also known for his remarkable creations like Dum Pukht and Bukhara, redefining Indian cuisine on the global platform of gastronomy.

Chef Imtiaz's culinary journey began under the tutelage of his uncle. His culinary prowess was further honed during his tenure at Krishna Caterers, where he served the Indian Army during the Sino-Indian War of 1962. In 1979, he joined ITC Hotels, where he left an indelible mark with his innovative culinary creations.

Throughout his illustrious career, Chef Imtiaz had the privilege of catering at prestigious events, including banquets hosted by the Prime Minister and the President of India. His dedication and expertise earned him widespread recognition, culminating in the Padma Shri award in 2016, a testament to his significant contributions to the culinary arts.