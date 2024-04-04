Chef Kunal Kapur Alleges Wife Disrespected Parents, She Says He's Lying

The estranged couple got married in April 2008

Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur was granted divorce by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday on the grounds of cruelty exhibited by his estranged wife. The court observed that the conduct of Mr Kapur's wife towards him lacked dignity and empathy.

Mr Kapur made allegations of disrespect and humiliation directed at him by his wife. Mr Kapur, known for his role as a judge on the popular television show "Master Chef," alleged that his wife consistently failed to respect his parents and subjected him to public embarrassment.

In response, his wife countered these allegations, labelling them as fabricated attempts to mislead the court. She said that she tried to maintain a loving and loyal relationship with Mr Kapur, refuting any claims of disrespect or mistreatment.

"In the light of the aforenoted facts of the present case, we find that the conduct of the respondent (wife) towards the appellant (husband) has been such that it is devoid of dignity and empathy towards him.

"When such is the nature of one spouse towards the other, it brings disgrace to the very essence of marriage and there exists no possible reason as to why he should be compelled to live while enduring the agony of living together," a bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Neena Bansal Krishna said.

The court scrutinized the veracity of the allegations made by Mr Kapur's wife, highlighting the rapid professional success achieved by him within a short span of time. This success, the court noted, is indicative of his dedication and hard work, casting doubt on the credibility of the allegations levied against him.

The court concluded that the allegations made by Mr Kapur's wife lacked substantiation and were aimed at tarnishing his reputation. Such unfounded claims, the court said, constitute cruelty and have a detrimental impact on one's reputation.

The estranged couple got married in April 2008 and have a son born in 2012.