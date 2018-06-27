Can Eating Curry Leaves Help In Losing Weight?

Curry leaves of kadi patta have long been used in India households to flavour numerous delicacies. The curry tree belongs to the family Rutaceae, which is native to India and Sri Lanka. They are often dubbed as superfoods. It has long been known to treat many health and skin ailments. Turns out, if eaten on an empty stomach, it may help get rid of excess fat in the body and help you lose weight. Curry leaves come packed with nutrients that promote good health. It is used to combat ailments like bad cholesterol, diabetes and obesity. It is said to fire up your metabolism and helps kick-start the fat-burning process, further helping you to lose weight.

Here's how curry leaves help you lose weight.

1. Curry leaves help improve digestion

Eating curry leaves improves digestion by soothing intestinal walls, preventing various indigestion problems. A good digestive system is the key to losing weight.

2. Cleanses and detoxify your body

Chewing or eating curry leaves regularly cleanses and removes the harmful toxins from the body. Hence, the leaves help your body detoxify naturally, burn more calories, and avoid fat accumulation, which can result in weight loss.

3. Curry leaves have compounds that help lose weight

They contain mahanimbine, an alkaloid that has anti-obesity and lipid-lowering effects. Thus, consuming kadi patta helps reduce total cholesterol and triglyceride levels and lower body weight. In fact, it keeps blood sugar levels in check. Blood sugar levels are said to influence weight gain and weight loss.

4. Curry leaves are overall healthy

The curry leaves have anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, antioxidant, anti-carcinogenic and hepatoprotective properties. All these properties help keep your body healthy.

How to use curry leaves for weight loss?

While curry leaves can be added into curries, rice, et al or simply be chewed, it works the best when your drink curry leaves infused water on an empty stomach. Here's how you can make curry leaves water:

Take about 10-20 curry leaves and boil them in some water.

After a few minutes, strain the tea to remove the leaves.

Add a dash of honey and lemon juice to enhance its taste and flavour.

You fat-burning curry leaves tea is ready. Make sure you drink this concoction first thing in the morning on an empty stomach.

Go on and use curry leaves for weight loss. Make sure you team it with a healthy diet and at least 30 minutes of exercise.