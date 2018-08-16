Broccoli And Cabbage May Stave Off Risk Of Colon Cancer: 5 Benefits Of Broccoli 

Here's another reason to load up on your greens. If the findings of a latest study are to be believed, eating green leafy vegetables such as kale, cabbage as well as broccoli could help maintain a healthy gut and prevent colon cancer. The study was published in the journal Immunity

The animal based study, the researchers fed mice a diet rich in indole-3-carbinol (I3C) -- which is produced when we digest these vegetables -- were protected from gut inflammation and colon cancer as it activates a protein called the aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR). AhR acts as an environmental sensor, passing signals to immune cells and epithelial cells in the gut lining to protect us from inflammatory responses to the trillions of bacteria that live in the gut.

The findings revealed that when genetically modified mice -- that cannot produce or activate AhR in their guts -- were fed a diet enriched with I3C, they did not develop inflammation or cancer.

But "when mice whose cancer was already developing were switched to the I3C-enriched diet, they ended up with significantly fewer tumours which were also more benign," said lead author Amina Metidji from the Francis Crick Institute in the UK.

Moreover, the team found that normal mice fed on standard or I3C-enriched food did not develop tumours, while those fed on a 'purified control diet' developed colon tumours within 10 weeks. Purified control diets contain exact mixtures of carbohydrates, proteins, fats and fibres enriched with vitamins and minerals, but have fewer AhR-promoting chemicals.

"This suggests that even without genetic risk factors, a diet devoid of vegetable matter can lead to colon cancer," the researchers noted.

The study shows that while we cannot "change the genetic factors that increase our risk of cancer, we can probably mitigate these risks by adopting an appropriate diet with plenty of vegetables".

Here are some more benefits of broccoli that you must know :

1. Boosts Skin Health



In addition to the abundant Vitamin C content, broccoli also contains rich amounts of pantothenic acid which can also do wonders for your skin health. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, broccoli contains abundant pantothenic acid, beta carotene and sulphur compounds, all of which encourage great skin.

2. Boosts Immunity

Advertisement

The rich amounts of vitamin C found in broccoli can help boost your immunity levels too. A 100 grams of broccoli has a whopping 89 grams of Vitamin C, which is more than a lot of citrus fruits.

3. Boosts Eye Health

Broccoli is packed with high quantum of carotenoids which can do wonders for your eye sight and eye health. It is especially rich in lutein, a naturally occurring carotenoid which helps maintain good eyesight and night vision.

4. Promotes Weight Loss

Bangalore based nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood says, "For weight loss purposes, broccoli serves a great deal. Broccoli is full of weight loss friendly fibres. Fibre takes the longest to digest and keeps you satiated for long.

5. Boosts Heart Health

Broccoli is packed with several heart-friendly minerals like potassium and magnesium. Broccoli's high fibre and omega-3 fatty acids help keep the LDL or bad cholesterol at bay.



(With inputs IANS)

