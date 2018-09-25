Breaking One Bone May Reduce Bone Density Throughout Body: 4 Vitamin D Rich Foods

Breaking just one bone may cause bone density losses throughout the body which need not be close to the site of the fracture, warns a new study. Through the study, the researchers aimed to study association between fractures with systemic bone loss, and come up with an in-depth analysis as to why even one fracture could lead to multiple others.

The researchers also tried investigating treatments that could preserve long-term skeletal health and reduce susceptibility to additional fractures and, potentially, osteoporosis, which is diagnosed when bone-density losses are severe.

"We know one fracture seems to lead to others, but we haven't known why," said lead author Blaine Christiansen, associate professor of orthopaedic surgery at UC Davis. "Our work is the first step on the path to identifying the cellular mechanisms of systemic bone loss."

The first study, published in Osteoporosis International, was based on about 4,000 participants in the Study of Osteoporotic Fractures. This was an observational study of older women that included hip bone mineral density (BMD) measures and fracture history gathered regularly over 20 years.

The findings revealed that hip BMD decreased over time for all women in the study, but the loss was greatest for those who had fractured a bone even if the fracture was not near the hip. It was found that BMD reductions averaged between .89 and .77 percent per year for those with fractures, and .66 percent per year for those with no fractures. It was also noted that the losses were greatest within the first two years of a break or injury.

The second study that was conducted using mice with femur fractures and BMD tests in various bones also revealed bone loss occurred throughout the body, most notably in the spine, and was greatest within the first two weeks of fracture. Not just this, the bone loss was also accompanied by higher levels of inflammatory markers in the blood This study was published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research.

There was also a significant difference in terms of recovery as well. It was seen that younger mice eventually recovered their pre-fracture BMD levels, while older mice did not.



"It's possible that these factors are key to initiating BMD loss once a bone is broken," Christiansen said. "Ultimately, we hope to develop therapeutic strategies that interrupt those processes and prevent bone loss."

Loss in bone density may significantly increase risk of fractures and acute pain in joints. Your diet and what all you include in your meals play a huge role in maintaining overall bone health. Vitamin D is said to be very crucial to ensure your bones are in good form.

Here Are 4 Foods That Are Rich In Vitamin D

1. Mushrooms

Mushrooms are loaded with sunshine vitamin. Mushrooms can be cooked, baked or pan fried and turned into a tasty and healthy delight. In order to reap more benefits you can sun dry them before consumption. Mushrooms can naturally produce vitamin D when exposed to sunlight.

2. Cheese

Most dairy products are usually high on vitamin D. Ricotta cheese provides the maximum amount of vitamin D amongst others.

3. Fish

Oily or fatty fish contain more vitamin D than less oily fish. An example of oily fish would be a juicy thick fillet of salmon. Other common options are trout, mackerel, tuna or eel.

4. Egg

Since the vitamin D in an egg comes from its yolk, it's important to use the whole egg--not just the whites. If consumed in moderation, egg yolks do not raise your cholesterol either.

(With inputs ANI)