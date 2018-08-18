Breakfast Before Workout May Burn More Carbs and Boost Metabolism: Says Study

In a recent study published in the American Journal of Physiology: Endocrinology and Metabolism, it was found that eating breakfastbefore exercise and workout could possibly burn more carbohydrates during exercise and may also boost the body's metabolism post-workout. The study was conducted on 12 men by a group of researchers. The participants completed three trials; eating breakfast two hours before exercise, eating breakfast followed by three hours of rest, and overnight-fasted exercise. The blood glucose levels and muscle glycogen levels test of participants was later conducted.

As per the findings of the study, eating breakfast increased the rate at which the male volunteers' bodies were burning carbs during exercise. Other than this, it also accelerated the rate at which the body metabolised food eaten post-workout. According to the researchers, apart from the breakfast consumed before exercise, the carbohydrate stored in their muscles as glycogen also contributed in increased carbohydrate burning during workout.

Advertisement

As per the researchers, the findings of the study suggest that eating breakfast prior to workout could be essential for our body and the nutrition from the meals consumed after workout could be better stored. However, in order to stay fit, it is imperative to have a proper workout regime along with a balanced diet.