Bhumi Pednekar Reveals The One Condiment She Can't Do Without. Can You Guess?

Bhumi Pednekar is quite active on social media. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@bhumipednekar)

Bhumi Pednekar's food diaries are bound to make your mouth water. Don't believe us? Check out her Instagram profile, filled with an array of delicious food moments. Recently, she showed off her obsession with sauce, and we simply can't deny it. The actress shared a clip on her Instagram stories, where she was seated inside an eatery. Bhumi was seen enjoying what appeared to be a sandwich wrapped in brown paper. And do you know what accompanied it? A saucy condiment to enhance the flavour of her food. Bhumi was pouring generous amounts of tomato sauce from the bottle onto her food to add a fascinating twist.

The video was initially shared by Bhumi's sister, Samiksha Pednekar, who wrote, "Bhumi Pednekar and her obsession with ketchup - a case study! Maggi India, please send some sauce." Reposting it, the 'Bhakshak' star affectionately penned, "Let me be samu!!" She also created a poll for her Instagram followers, asking, "What's the one thing you can't do without? For me, it's ketchup :)." Take a look:

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Savoured A Traditional Bengali Thali In Kolkata - See Pic

Bhumi Pednekar's obsession with sauce is nothing new. She previously shared a video on Instagram, revealing that she always carries her favourite sauces with her. These foodie moments were part of her Goa trip. In the clip, she was seen pouring a bit of sauce from a small pouch onto her plate at a restaurant. Afterward, she placed the pouches back into her bag. This clearly highlighted her fondness for sauces to enhance the flavour of her meals. Additionally, in one corner of the video, she wrote, "Never without my hot and sweet sauce." Read more about it here.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar's "Decembering" Diaries Are A Food Lover's Dream

Returning to her culinary adventures, Bhumi Pednekar's food diaries in December showcased her feasting on an array of scrumptious dishes during her trip to Goa and Bengaluru. The post began with the actress licking her fingers, giving a glimpse of all the delicious food she enjoyed during her journey. In another slide, Bhumi was seen savouring a croissant topped with powdered sugar and pistachio pieces. She also gave a sneak peek into her Goan thali, which included red rice, curry, dal, fried fish, a local sabzi, and more. Click here to read the full story.

Bhumi Pednekar's obsession with sauce is quite relatable to many. Isn't it?