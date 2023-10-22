Bhagyashree Relishes The Taste Of Bihar By Savouring Litti Chokha

Bhagyashree keeps sharing her food diaries with fans.

Bhagyashree's love for food is evident through her Instagram profile. Whether she's indulging in delightful food dates with her husband or dinner outings with her daughter, Bhagyashree never misses an opportunity to share her culinary love with her Insta family. And during her visit to Bihar, this diva wouldn't pass up the chance to savour a traditional Bihari meal. Bhagyashree provided her followers with an enticing sneak peek of her feast through her Instagram Stories. So, what delectable dishes did she enjoy? The meal included Litti Chokha, chutney, baingan ka bharta, and a side of sliced onion salad with a zesty lime slice. In her caption, Bhagyashree exclaimed, "Yummy Bihari Food! Litti Chhokha #patna diaries."

Take a look:

A couple of days ago, Bhagyashree, her husband Himalaya Dassani, and their daughter Avantika Dassani embarked on a lovely dining adventure. They savoured a feast featuring an array of delightful dishes and unique flavours. Bhagyashree shared this memorable experience on her Instagram Stories. She posted an image of four scrumptious plates: enoki and portobello ceviche, asparagus robatayaki, truffled baked potatoes, and house focaccia. The caption accompanying the picture proudly displayed the dish names and playfully declared, "It was dinner with the Bae!" To read the full story, click here.

Not too long before that, Bhagyashree delighted her fans by sharing a video revealing the making of a special tandoori tea. In the clip, a vendor skillfully took out a steaming hot kulhad from a tandoor. After that, he gently placed the kulhad into a golden vessel. The heat from the kulhad caused the tea inside to bubble and simmer. This process continued as the kulhad was repeatedly dipped into the tea, allowing it to absorb the earthy flavours. Afterwards, Bhagyashree savoured a cup of this tandoori tea. In her caption, she excitedly wrote, "Tandoori Chai ! A novelty in Udaipur. Adrak waali chai brought nicely to a boil and then dipped into a kullad... taken straight out of the tandoor.. to infuse the aroma of the baked mitti....a flavor with a twist ! Chai lovers.... Taste karke toh dekho! [taste it yourself]" Full story here.

Bhagyashree's food diaries are totally worth bookmarking.