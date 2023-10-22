Kiara Advani's Ashtami Platter Is Oh-So-Relatable. See Pic

Kiara Advani enjoye Ashtami with the quintessential thali.

The nine-day Navratri festival is a time for joy, celebration, and savouring special dishes. While some choose to abstain from consuming onions and garlic during this period, those observing fasts relish delightful treats like sabudana khichdi, singhara puris, potato sabzi, and more. Today marks the eighth day of Navratri, a day dedicated to Kanya Pujan, where people traditionally offer kale chane, suji ka halwa, and puri to young girls. In a heartwarming twist, Bollywood diva Kiara Advani shared her Ashtami celebration on her Instagram stories. She posted a picture of a plate featuring quintessential Ashtami food. In her post, she tagged her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, and sweetly wished everyone a "Happy Ashtami" with a purple heart emoji.

To recreate Kiara Advani's Ashtami platter at home, you can easily prepare the following dishes:

1. Kale Chane Ki Sabzi

A delightful dish made with black chickpeas cooked in a rich blend of aromatic spices. It is a hearty and protein-packed addition to your Ashtami platter. Click here for the recipe.

2. Puri

These deep-fried, puffed bread rounds are a staple in Indian cuisine. They are soft on the inside and wonderfully crisp on the outside, perfect for scooping up the delicious sabzi. Recipe here.

3. Suji Ka Halwa

A sweet semolina dessert that is quick and easy to make. Suji ka Halwa is a comforting treat with a rich, ghee-infused aroma, and it is often garnished with nuts and saffron for an extra touch of flavour and elegance. Want the recipe? Click here.

If you're observing Navratri fasts, here are some more delectable dishes for you:

1. Khasta Sabudana Ki Tikki

These crispy sabudana tikkis are a delightful fasting snack. Made with mashed potatoes and select spices, they are shallow-fried to golden perfection, offering a crunchy outer layer and a soft, flavorful centre. Detailed recipe here.

2. Til Laddu

Til laddus are sweet, bite-sized treats made from roasted sesame seeds and jaggery. These little power-packed laddus are a staple during Navratri, offering a burst of energy and a hint of sweetness with every bite. Click here and get the recipe.