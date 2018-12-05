Beware! These 5 Protein-Rich Foods May Make You Gain Weight

Highlights Protein is an important nutrient but don't eat it unscrupulously Some high protein foods may contain high amounts of fats Peanuts, protein shakes and bars are some unhealthy foods

Protein is an essential macro-nutrient, which is crucial for promoting satiety and building muscle mass. A diet rich in proteins is essential for maintaining a healthy weight and also keeping those extra kilos off. Proteins help in building lean muscle and may also help you keep fat from accumulating. This nutrient is also important for curbing hunger pangs and keeping your energy levels up. In health and nutrition literature, the benefits of a diet rich in protein are repeated again and again and loud enough for all of us to internalise. The recommended daily allowance of protein is 0.8 gm per kg of your body weight. But eating unscrupulous amounts of protein is not going to help you bulk up or lose weight. It's important to be mindful of the quantity of protein you include in your daily diet, and also keep a check on how fattening or low calorie is your source of protein.

A number of protein-rich foods may actually end up causing weight gain, due to the presence of excessive fats or added sugars in them. So you should take into consideration all the nutritional facts about any protein-rich food before adding it to your diet. You may consume fatty protein-rich foods, but make sure you keep the portions in check, in order to avoid gaining weight.

Here are some protein-rich foods that may be unhealthy and fattening:

1. Packaged Yogurt

Store-bought yogurts often boast of high-protein levels, but don't go eating it every day as it may contain preservatives and added sugars. They also have added artificial flavours and, hence, are unhealthy for you. Opt for homemade curd or yogurt instead.

2. Protein Bars

A lot of so-called energy and protein bars have added sugars, trans-fats and preservatives. They may seem like convenient snacking options after working out, but they may actually destroy your efforts in the gym.

3. Peanuts

A 100-gm of peanuts contains as much as 26 gm of protein (as per the USDA data), but peanuts are also incredibly high in fats and calories. So, you may have a handful if you feel like, but don't make a habit out of munching on these legumes, as it may lead to weight gain.

Peanuts are rich in protein but are also high in calories and fats

4. Protein Shakes

Protein shakes are also used as recovery drinks after an intense workout, but they may contain high amounts of sugar as well. Make sure to check the lable on your favoured brand of protein shake, before downing it post-workout.

5. Processed Cheese

Cheese contains good amounts of protein, but it is important to be discerning about the type of cheese you go for. Processed cheese is a definite no-go if you're looking to keep your weight under check.

Proteins are essential for the body, but what is more important is to be mindful of all the nutrients present on your plate. Don't overload on the wrong kinds of calories, in the process of loading up on protein!