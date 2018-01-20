Best Antioxidant-Rich Foods To Stay Healthy

Grapes
Grapes, especially the dark-coloured ones, are loaded with antioxidants that could possibly help protect against cancer. They are a great source of vitamin C and selenium which helps in boosting the immunity system.
Blueberries
Blueberries are packed with various minerals and vitamins which protect the cells from damaging and also lower inflammation in the body. It's rich in phytochemicals that may help protect against heart diseases.
Comments
Nuts offer a perfect dose of "healthy" fats along with a an apt amount of protein and carbohydrate. Walnuts and almonds are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids and they must be included in the daily diet as they help in nourishing the skin with essential nutrients. However, they should be consumed in moderation.