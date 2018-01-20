Best Antioxidant-Rich Foods To Stay Healthy

A diet packed with fiber rich vegetables, fruits and lean proteins is quite essential for the proper functioning of the body. Similarly, it is very important to include foods in our daily diet that are a great source of antioxidants as they provide with numerous health benefits. An antioxidant-rich diet can protect you from fatal diseases like cancer, Alzheimer's etc as they have the ability to minimize the cell damage. Including them in your daily diet will not only promote your heart health, but can also lower the risk of infections to a great extent. Here's a list of some power-packed antioxidants that can boost your immunity system.Grapes, especially the dark-coloured ones, are loaded with antioxidants that could possibly help protect against cancer. They are a great source of vitamin C and selenium which helps in boosting the immunity system.Blueberries are packed with various minerals and vitamins which protect the cells from damaging and also lower inflammation in the body. It's rich in phytochemicals that may help protect against heart diseases.Nuts offer a perfect dose of "healthy" fats along with a an apt amount of protein and carbohydrate. Walnuts and almonds are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids and they must be included in the daily diet as they help in nourishing the skin with essential nutrients. However, they should be consumed in moderation.