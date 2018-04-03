Belly Fat May Hamper Your Lung Function: 4 Foods To Cut Down On Belly Fat

Belly fat could take a toll on lung function, notes a latest French based study. The study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, revealed that excessive weight accumulation, especially around the waist may drastically hamper your ability to take deep breaths.

For the study, the team analysed health information collected from more than 120,000 people. The records were from the Paris Investigations Preventives et Cliniques Center. Researchers then assessed the demographic background, smoking history, alcohol consumption, as well as lung function, including FEV1 (forced expiratoratory volume in one second) and FVC (forced vital capacity, or the total expiratory volume) with respect to BMI, waist circumference and other measures of metabolic health.

After adjustment for age, sex, BMI, smoking status, alcohol consumption, leisure time physical activity and cardiovascular history, it was found that the metabolic syndrome remained independently associated with lung function impairment.

The abdominal obesity was found to be closely linked to lung function impairment. Those having waist circumference of greater than 35 inches for women and 40 inches for men, were at more risk.

The study was not able to demonstrate the causality or temporal associations, but hinted at possible mechanisms by which excess abdominal fat may limit or decrease lung function. The abdominal obesity may mechanically affect the diaphragm and chest wall compliance with decreased lung volumes."

Excess mass of adipose tissue is positively correlated with pro-inflammatory markers and negatively correlates with anti-inflammatory markers.Adipose tissue may act as an additional source of systemic inflammation, noted the researchers.

The researchers also lung function impairment risk in current and former smokers being higher than in those who never smoked.

Of all fats, belly fat has been considered as one of the most dangerous form of fat accumulation in the body. Seceral studies in the past have pointed how there is a strong co-relation between belly fat and cardiovascular diseases. We have heard of apple and pear-shaped bodies. Those who are apple shaped have a considerable body weight around the abdominal area and are at a higher risk of developing cardio-vascular diseases.

Losing weight may look like a big task, but a few exercises, a healthy lifestyle and a balanced diet can help you achieve the desired goal.

Here are some foods that could help you cut down on belly fat.

1. Green tea

Green tea is a natural antioxidant; it contains seven percent of the active molecule EGCG. Its polyphenols help to speed the metabolism and boost fat-burning during exercising.

2. Turmeric

Turmeric is known to be an anti-inflammatory and it has been bagged as one of the top health trends of the year 2017. This spice contains curcumin, a powerful antioxidant, which helps to rejuvenate the liver and eliminate toxins. You can take it in capsules, sprinkle on food for food or add to hot drinks.

3. Cocoa

Cocoa is high in flavonoids, or plant chemicals that are good for the heart and brain. According to the research conducted by Harvard Medical Schools, it can ward off diseases and help to cut cholesterol. It is said that consuming cocoa aids serotonin production in the brain. This feel-good chemical helps to regulate mood and suppress appetite. You can have a piece or two of dark chocolate as it contains high amount of cocoa.

4. Ajwain seeds

Ajwain helps in digestion and absorption of food. Die to lesser fat storage, it ultimately leads to weight loss. All you need to do is to chew on a spoonful of carom seeds before breakfast. This process will make your body release enough digestive juices to help you digest the breakfast.