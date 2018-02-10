Ball Games May Boost Bone Health In School Children; 5 Foods For Stronger Bones And Muscles

According to the researchers, a comparison was made on the effects on children who took the normal school physical education (PE) classes with children who had intense exercise on the timetable for two hours a week. As per the findings of the study, the children's bone density increased by a whole 45 per cent compared to the control group.
The study also showed that bone density in the ball-game group rose by seven per cent in the legs and by three per cent in the body as a whole, giving a real boost to bone health. To have healthy bones and muscles, it is very essential to have a diet rich in various nutrients. Here is a list of 5 foods that may help you get stronger bones and muscles.
Yogurt
Yogurt is an excellent source of vitamin D and calcium which can improve the overall bone health to a considerable extent.
Milk
When it comes to calcium-rich foods, milk top the charts. You can easily get your daily dose of calcium by having an eight-ounce glass of fat-free milk.
Spinach
This green leafy vegetable is a powerhouse of essential nutrients. Consuming one cup of cooked spinach daily could give you 25 percent of the daily recommended dose of calcium.
Salmon
Apart from being delicious, salmon is quite healthy too as it is naturally high in both calcium and vitamin D. You can enjoy it in the form of a salad as well.
Almonds
Comments
With Inputs From PTI