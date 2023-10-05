Baingan Sambhar - A Unique Sambhar Recipe To Amp Up Your South Indian Food

Baingan sambhar recipe will wow you.

Raise your hands if you love sambhar. Of course, you all do! The cornerstone of South Indian food - sambhar goes with almost every dish and can be credited for making Indian food famous all over the world. But if you like to experiment with your food, then this baingan sambhar recipe should be on your menu. Promising the same burst of flavours and a delightful meal, baingan sambhar is all you need to enjoy a new, flavourful experience that gives a welcome spin to the traditional Indian recipe of sambhar.

Sambhar: An Integral Part Of Indian Food

Indian cuisine has always been a potpourri of flavours, spices, and regional influences. It's a culinary journey that takes you from the fiery curries of the north to the coconut-infused delicacies of the south. In the midst of this, sambhar is a famous Indian food that captures the culture of the South. Sambhar combines a variety of vegetables with the creamy goodness of lentils, all simmered in a spicy and tangy curry. And baingan sambhar surprises us with a delightful amalgamation of flavours and textures along with fresh flavours. You can pair it with dosa, idli, uttapam, medu vada - all the classic South Indian dishes you like. In fact, it goes perfectly well with plain rice too.



The Highlight Of Baingan Sambhar: Baingan

Before we learn the process of making baingan sambhar, let's talk about the star of the show - baingan. In India, the humble brinjal is a versatile vegetable that finds its way into countless Indian recipes. Baingan Sambhar is no exception. Baingan adds its distinct pungent, slightly bitter flavour to food, making the savoury experience a unique one. When roasted, brinjal carries the much-loved earthy aroma and taste which makes our beloved baingan ka bharta such a famous Indian food. If you love baingan ka bharta, it means you love the taste of bhuna baingan, and you'll definitely love this baingan sambhar.

Sambhar is a popular South Indian dish. Image Credit: iStock

Can't wait to try this unique sambhar? Let's get started with the recipe.

How To Make Indian Recipe Of Baingan Sambhar I Baingan Sambhar Recipe

It all starts with roasting brinjals. With toothpicks or fork, pierce the brinjals and roast them over an open flame until their skin turns charred and the flesh inside becomes tender. Then let the roasted baingan cool down and peel off the charred skin. Mash the smoky brinjal pulp. A classic Sambhar typically uses toor dal, but you can also use masoor dal for a quicker version. Cook the dal until it is soft and creamy.

Moving on to the spices - gather mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, curry leaves, and hing. Heat some oil in a pan and roast these spices. Wait till they sizzle and take it off from the heat.

What sets sambhar apart from other Indian recipes is its tangy twist. Tamarind is the star here. Soak a small piece of tamarind in warm water, extract its pulp, and add it to the lentils.

Now comes the exciting part - bringing everything together. Add the mashed brinjal to the lentils, along with some diced tomatoes and sambar powder. Let everything simmer together until mixed and cooked well. Your baingan sambhar is ready to be devoured. Make sure to serve it hot!

Click here for the step-by-step recipe for baingan sambhar.

Indian food isn't just about taste; it's about the entire sensory experience. As you simmer the Baingan Sambhar, your kitchen will fill with the intoxicating aroma of spices, the sizzle of mustard seeds, and the promise of a delicious meal.

Enjoy this delightful and traditional Indian food, Baingan Sambhar, as it takes your taste buds on a journey through the vibrant flavours of India. Serve the Baingan Sambhar hot with steamed rice, dosas, idlis, or your favourite Indian bread. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves to infuse some freshness into it. Enjoy the famous Indian food of sambhar with a delectable twist.